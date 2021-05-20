Khloe Kardashian sets up 'negativity jar' to help family be more positive

Soon, the phrase Keeping Up with the Kardashians will sound so bittersweet. Even though KUWTK fans knew season 20 would be the final season of their fave show, last night’s May 6 episode revealed the exact heart-to-heart the Kardashians had when they debated whether or not to continue the reality show. Before the fam announced season 20 would be the last, devoted KUWTK lovers got the vibe the end was near — but that doesn’t make the topic any less sensitive! The moment the Kardashians decided to end Keeping Up with the Kardashians left viewers feeling emo AF.