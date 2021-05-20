newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Khloe Kardashian sets up 'negativity jar' to help family be more positive

By Celebretainment
waldronnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKhloe Kardashian has invested in a “negativity jar” to help her family be nicer to one another. The 36-year-old reality star wants to encourage her famous family – including her mother, Kris Jenner, brother Rob Kardashian, and sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner – to be more positive to one another by making them donate money whenever they say something negative.

www.waldronnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Person
Rob Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#The Jar#Negativity Jar#Brother Rob Kardashian#Positive Things#Daughter#Time#Episode#Star#People#Trailer#Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesElle

Watch Kendall Jenner Tell Her Family She's Engaged as a Prank

Kendall Jenner is the only Kardashian-Jenner sibling who doesn't have kids and has generally been very private about her relationships. So it wouldn't be out of character for her to keep her own engagement from her family. During a game of Truth or Dare with her sister Kourtney Kardashian for Kourtney's company, Poosh, Kendall pranked her family by texting the group chat that she was engaged.
TV ShowsElite Daily

The Moment The Kardashians Decided To End 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Got So Emotional

Soon, the phrase Keeping Up with the Kardashians will sound so bittersweet. Even though KUWTK fans knew season 20 would be the final season of their fave show, last night’s May 6 episode revealed the exact heart-to-heart the Kardashians had when they debated whether or not to continue the reality show. Before the fam announced season 20 would be the last, devoted KUWTK lovers got the vibe the end was near — but that doesn’t make the topic any less sensitive! The moment the Kardashians decided to end Keeping Up with the Kardashians left viewers feeling emo AF.
CelebritiesKTVB

Kourtney Kardashian Tells Scott Disick She Has No Reason to Feel 'Guilty' in New 'KUWTK' Supertease

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are still working out some issues in the midseason supertease for the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In the new tease that dropped on Monday, Scott admits he's fearful of what's to come after KUWTK comes to an end, as Kim Kardashian West notes that all of the times Scott has dealt with big changes in the past have not been positive. Later, Kourtney and Scott have an intense conversation while lying in bed.
TV & Videosdailysoapdish.com

Did the Kardashian Family Inspire Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’?

Back on Jan 25th, 2021, Kim Kardashian started watching the netflix show, Bridgerton, and along with the rest of us she has become an instant stan of the show. However, what she didn’t know is that her own family was apparently the inspiration for the Featheringtons on the show!. Nichola...
Theater & DancePosted by
Daily Mail

Khloe Kardashian shares motivational message about remaining brave in the face of heartache amid Tristan Thompson cheating accusations

Khloe Kardashian shared a message about remaining brave in the face of heartache amid new cheating accusations levelled against her beau Tristan Thompson. The reality star, 36, posted the motivational message to her Twitter account Tuesday morning, accompanied by a simple grey heart emoji. 'I think it's brave. I think...
Celebritiessoapoperaspy.com

Khloe Kardashian Calls 90 Day Fiancé Alum Larissa Lima A ‘Queen’

Many 90 Day Fiancé fans believe Larissa Lima Dos Santos had plastic surgery to look like the ladies of the Kardashian and Jenner clan. It is clear that she does idolize the beauties, especially after she got a reply on Instagram from Khloe Kardashian to a comment she made on a post. Her reaction to that response was, “I’m dead.”
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Khloe & Kim Kardashian Try to Uncover the Truth About the Nori's Black Book Instagram on KUWTK

Watch: Kim & Khloe Kardashian Investigate Who's Behind Nori's Black Book. In a hilarious sneak peek at Thursday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim and Khloe Kardashian try to solve the mystery of the infamous Nori's Black Book Instagram account. The parody page is written in the voice of North West and has garnered 774k followers since its creation in 2013. No wonder mom Kim wants to find out who's behind the anonymous fan account!
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Kris Jenner wrote 20-page letter for Kim Kardashian West's birthday

Kris Jenner wrote her daughter Kim Kardashian West a "really beautiful" 20-page letter for her 40th birthday in October. Kris Jenner wrote Kim Kardashian West a 20-page letter for her 40th birthday. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star spent "a couple [of] hours" penning the lengthy note, and she...
CelebritiesScreenrant.com

KUWTK: Khloe & Tristan Appear Indecisive Over Surrogacy Option

The final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is following Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's journey to welcome a second child together. With the couple's strongest option being surrogacy, there appears to be some reluctance after they were asked a series of "uncomfortable" questions. Khloe shared how "freaked out" she is over the possibility of the surrogacy process not working out.
CelebritiesScreenrant.com

KUWTK: Kim Throws Major Shade At Khloe's New Dior Outfit On IG

Many Keeping Up With The Kardashians viewers are shocked to see Kim Kardashian indirectly criticizing her sister Khloe Kardashian's new outfit on Instagram. There's a symbiotic relationship between the world of fashion and the cast members of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Every Kardashian-Jenner sister is responsible for building countless fashion trends throughout the past 15 years. On the top of that list is the SKIMS founder Kim. She has not only influenced people to opt for certain styles but has also built a business out of it.