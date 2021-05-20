Beanworks Helps Hotels within Radisson Hotel Group Americas Portfolio Streamline Accounts Payable (AP) Workflows
VANCOUVER, B.C. (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. Beanworks, the accounts payable (AP) automation leader, announced today that it is assisting several locations within the Radisson Hotel Group Americas managed hotel portfolio that have chosen Beanworks for simplifying their AP workflows, including: Radisson Blu Minneapolis Downtown, Radisson Blu Mall of America, Radisson Blu Anaheim, Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel Chicago, and Radisson Hotel Salt Lake City Downtown.www.lmtonline.com