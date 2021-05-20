Nvidia And Arm Are Aligned On The Future Of Arm, But Is Everyone Else?
Arm revealed its newest Neoverse CPU cores for data center and network processing applications. These new cores, the Neoverse V1 and Neoverse N2, offer significant improvements over the original Neoverse N1 core introduced two years ago and used in the Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) Graviton2 server processor. This news comes on the heels of Arm's announcement of its next generation ArmV9 instruction set architecture. While the V1 will still be using the ArmV8 architecture, the Neoverse N2 core is the first announced core to support ArmV9. These announcements by Arm are all taking place while Nvidia is trying to acquire Arm from its present owner Softbank, which I covered in a previous Forbes article.www.forbes.com