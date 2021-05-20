Nvidia And Arm Are Aligned On The Future Of Arm, But Is Everyone Else?

Nothing's sexier than a brain. Read my product reviews to learn what tech works, and what you should. While it doesn’t really sound like much, we all know that you definitely need a backlit keyboard if you’re buying your laptop for gaming or office work. Both of these activities can keep you occupied until late at night, so keyboard backlighting can prove to be pretty useful. With that being said, today, I’ve compiled together a list of the 9 best laptops with a backlit keyboard that are also decently affordable.