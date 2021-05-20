Forget Filters: This Instant Film Camera’s Bringing the Cool Factor Back
It may seem like everything is going digital these days, but as those who like to follow the status quo continue to ride the digital wave, we become particularly fond of the analogue experience. One might even comprehend that modern technology and all its conveniences have only enhanced our appreciation for tactile or vintage goods. From clothes to vinyl records, mechanical watches to classic cars; these categories don’t just survive in the 21st century, they thrive.manofmany.com