newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Forget Filters: This Instant Film Camera’s Bringing the Cool Factor Back

By Jacob Osborn
manofmany.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may seem like everything is going digital these days, but as those who like to follow the status quo continue to ride the digital wave, we become particularly fond of the analogue experience. One might even comprehend that modern technology and all its conveniences have only enhanced our appreciation for tactile or vintage goods. From clothes to vinyl records, mechanical watches to classic cars; these categories don’t just survive in the 21st century, they thrive.

manofmany.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instant Camera#Instant Film#Cool Features#Digital Photography#Ambient Light#Stylish Accessory#Fujifilm#The Minute Memories#Srp#Dslr#Instax Mini Film#Sepia Toned Filters#Modern Features#Beautiful Pictures#Blending Vintage Vibes#Classic Cars#Modern Technology#Mind#Vintage#Automatic Exposure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Photographyimdb.com

5 Durable Cameras for Film Photography

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Whether you’re shooting digital or analog, still photography is a speciality field vital...
ElectronicsPosted by
Newsweek

Polaroid Go Instant Camera Review: Summertime Photo Fun Is Here

What's the point of an instant camera in 2021? I exclusively use my iPhone to take photos for work and personal use. I even have some photos available for licensing on Getty Images that I shot on a phone. The cameras we all have with us now are incredible on a technical level. The point is, there's almost no casual need for any kind of single-purpose camera, let alone an instant one. There's no need except, of course, for fun and creating tangible souvenirs of our immediate memories. That's where Polaroid's instant cameras have lived for a long time. Even Fujifilm has seen the trend explode and went headlong into making its own Instax cameras and portable mobile printers. The latest entry into this space is Polaroid Go, and it really wants to spur on your fun.
Violent Crimeswhattheythink.com

ILFOCOLOR – New 'Retro' Single Use Film Camera from ILFORD

ILFORD sponsored Mike Smith’s Ford Escort RS Turbo in the 1980s. The ILFORD Ford Escort RS Turbo was even produced as a collectable. Ilford Imaging Europe, Bergisch Gladbach/Germany – ILFORD is pleased to announce the launch of the ILFORD ILFOCOLOR Rapid Retro Edition Single Use Camera. This comes hard on...
TechnologyAutoblog

Forget the screens, give me fun, cool switches and buttons

For years, in fact pretty much since touchscreens started appearing in cars, car journalists have complained about them. Whether it was for the design, or the inconvenience, possibly even safety concerns, they've been a sore spot for evaluators. I agree with most of those points, but they also miss something. Physical switchgear can also enhance the driving experience and add character in ways a touchscreen never could.
Photographydailytitan.com

Column: Tips to capture summer through a camera lens

Shutterbugs, camerapersons, videographers or photographers — many people can identify with at least one of those labels. Nowadays, almost anyone can be a photographer thanks to the smartphone sitting in their pocket. Now more than ever, people can snap and record those everyday moments and hold on to them for as long as they desire.
Technologyephotozine.com

Personalise Your Smartphone Cases With Your Favourite Photos

- Partner Content - Photography has come a long way since its first conception to what it is now. So have the cameras. Nowadays, there are plenty of options to take exactly the photo you want, and a high-quality one too. But what to do with a perfect photo? Put...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Prosthetic Robot Eyes

The robotic Third Eye is developed by industrial design student Minwook Paeng. Designed to look out for obstacles while the user's real eyes are glued to their smartphone, the Third Eye is fixed on the wearer's forehead. While the prosthetic eye may be eerie in appearance, it allows users to walk and navigate busy streets without harm.
LifestylePosted by
The Phoblographer

3 Camera Messenger Bags Our Photographers Use All the Time

Many photographers prefer messenger bags over backpacks–and these are some of the best we’ve used. Sometimes all you need is a smaller bag than a backpack. That’s why lots of photographers love reaching for camera messenger bags instead. They’re positively perfect for mirrorless cameras. And if you’re not planning on bringing a whole lot around with you, why not get one? Of course, there’s a concern about weight distribution. But these bags are the most comfortable and ethical options we’ve used. We went through our camera bag reviews and our Reviews Index to figure out what camera messenger bags were best. Here’s our selection.
Photographypetapixel.com

How to Shoot Fashion Photos With Minimal Budget and Gear

Fashion photography is expensive. Even a small test shoot has some costs associated with it. What is more expensive is good fashion photography. Cameras, lights, modifiers, crew, retouching, locations all add up to some ghastly sums. But what if it doesn’t have to be that way? I set myself a challenge to do a fashion shoot with a $0 budget and the most basic gear.
ElectronicsPosted by
SPY

Everything You Need to Know About Sunset Projection Lamps, the Latest Design Trend Taking Over Instagram

If you ended up here because you’re in search of a sunset projection lamp, our guess is that your quest probably started with an Instagram or TikTok ad. You know the one. The photo probably featured a stylish, modern-looking home with an orb of light shot onto the wall that is impossible not to take notice of. Maybe it was orange and red. Maybe it was blue and pink. Whatever caught your eye, you probably thought it looked cool as hell if you were anything like us.
ComputersPhoto & Video Tuts+

How to Create Smooth Head Turns in 2D Animation With Cartoon Animator and After Effects

This sponsored post features a product relevant to our readers while meeting our editorial guidelines for being objective and educational. Creating and animating head turn motions in 2D is easier than you think with the help of Cartoon Animator and After Effects. These simple effects can add that extra 'wow factor' to engage the audience in video presentations, livestreams and more.
Cell PhonesArs Technica

Forget multiple cameras—Sharp phone has one giant 1-inch camera sensor

Is filling the back of a smartphone with several small camera lenses really the best camera solution? Sharp is bucking the multi-camera trend with the Aquos R6, a phone with—get this—a single massive camera on the back. Sharp is skipping all the wide-angle zoom lenses out there and going with a giant 1-inch camera sensor instead. This is either the single biggest smartphone camera sensor ever or it's tied for the largest ever, depending on how you categorize 2014's Panasonic Lumix CM1, which isn't so much a "phone" as it is a point-and-shoot camera that runs Android and can make phone calls.
Electronicspetapixel.com

Zenit Unveils Four Full-Frame Manual Prime Lenses For Multiple Mounts

Russian camera manufacturer Zenit has announced the release of four new manual full-frame prime lenses that they first revealed last year: the Zenitar 35mm f/2, 50mm f/1.5, 58mm f/1.9, and 60mm f/2.8 Macro. As noted by DPReview, the 35mm and 50mm lenses are designed for Sony E-Mount, while the 58mm...
ElectronicsReal Simple

This Cooling Blanket Keeps Users ‘Magically Cool,’ Even During Heat Waves

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. After a long winter, we’re ready for hot summer days—hot summer nights on the other hand, we could probably do without. Trying to doze off when you’re sweaty, sticky, and warm is nearly impossible, especially if you’re already a hot sleeper to begin with. Fans and AC units can help, but some Amazon shoppers are turning to the Elegear Revolutionary Cooling Blanket because it actually absorbs your excess body heat to keep you comfortable through the night. Plus, it’s currently on sale.
PhotographySolidSmack

No Photo Editor? Check Out These Photography Camera Hacks

If you’re an aspiring photographer with no experience in Photoshop, you’re in luck! Turns out, you don’t need a pricey photo editor to give your pictures some pizzazz. Just take a look at some of Hayden Pedersen’s shots. Using his Sony a7S II and DSLR Nikon D500, Pedersen shows some cheap camera hacks to offset the arm and leg he paid for his cameras.
ElectronicsCult of Mac

Pick from 5 Kodak projectors and screens for a great DIY movie night

With summer quickly approaching and streaming service subscriptions at an all-time high, there’s probably never been a better time to host your own outdoor cinema. With more exclusive movies premiering online than ever before, you don’t have to go to the theater to see the most cutting-edge releases. This roundup...
Shopping995qyk.com

11 Pool & Beach Accessories To Start The Summer Off Right

This listicle is full of lots of cool pool and beach accessories to kick off your summer. If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.