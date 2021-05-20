Forget Filters: This Instant Film Camera’s Bringing the Cool Factor Back

What's the point of an instant camera in 2021? I exclusively use my iPhone to take photos for work and personal use. I even have some photos available for licensing on Getty Images that I shot on a phone. The cameras we all have with us now are incredible on a technical level. The point is, there's almost no casual need for any kind of single-purpose camera, let alone an instant one. There's no need except, of course, for fun and creating tangible souvenirs of our immediate memories. That's where Polaroid's instant cameras have lived for a long time. Even Fujifilm has seen the trend explode and went headlong into making its own Instax cameras and portable mobile printers. The latest entry into this space is Polaroid Go, and it really wants to spur on your fun.