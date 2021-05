People are declaring Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff “couple goals” after the second gentleman was seen blowing kisses to his wife during President Biden’s address to Congress.On Wednesday, Mr Emhoff, who was sitting in the audience, was captured on camera waving enthusiastically to the vice president as she entered theHouse of Representatives Chamber.During the sweet moment, the vice president’s husband of seven years then transitioned to blowing kisses, with the second gentleman using both hands to perform the gesture.In a clip of the moment, which was shared on Twitter and has been viewed more than 1m times,...