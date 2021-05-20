Want Real Resilience? Stress-Test Your Org

Make sure your Julia software actually works with the Test package!. Testing is one of the most important aspects of iterative software development. This is because tests can reveal problems with software automatically without ever needing to actually use the software. Needless to say, it is probably a bad idea to push software that does not even work to a repository, and testing can avoid ever running into that issue. The implementation of testing into the Julia programming language is an implementation that I think is rather awesome and unique. I think it is great because it provides a very structured and easy way to test software using conditionals and macros. Today I wanted to walk through the basics of the Testing.jl package for Julia so that you can make sure your software works before making a huge mistake!