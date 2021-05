The plot is thickening to the consistency of quicksand in this new GOP soap opera, Survivor: Kevin Or Liz? Conventional wisdom may have it that it is Liz Cheney who is in big trouble, because the Minority Leader is fed up with her, and she is expected to lose her job as soon as next Wednesday when the GOP conference meets. But here’s the latest plot twist: Tucker Carlson is feuding with Kevin McCarthy. He’s gone after McCarthy two nights in a row. If you’re having a deja vu, yes, Tucker Carlson went after Sidney Powell and that was the end for her, too. This is from Carlson’s November 19, 2020 monologue, which marked the excommunication of Sidney Powell: