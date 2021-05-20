Check out some of Overwatch 2's new PvP maps

The big news out of today's Overwatch 2 PvP livestream is that competitions will be shrunk from six players per side to five, with teams role-locked to two support, two DPS, and one tank. It's a big change, and one that sparked a lot of conversation, but it wasn't the only thing that Blizzard had to show off. We also got a look at some of the new PvP maps on the way, including New York, Toronto, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, and Monte Carlo, and a new look for Torbjorn.