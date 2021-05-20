newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego County, CA

New law aims to get homes built faster

By Jonathan Horn
Posted by 
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rw8Tg_0a6EyN6L00

New homes could start being built faster in San Diego County and across the state, according to a bill Gov. Newsom signed into law Thursday.

The law would streamline environmental legal challenges for some housing developments, limiting the cases to 270 days and protecting them from years of being held up in court. Qualifying developments would largely be in urban areas, must reserve 15 percent of their units as affordable, and would need to make at least a $15 million economic impact through wages or by spurring other business.

"This announcement today is a demonstrable proof point of our commitment to housing at all income levels," Newsom said at a news conference in San Jose.

The law has a chance to get housing built faster in San Diego, which has seen its supply drop to historic lows amid the pandemic, pushing up prices. CoreLogic says from March 2020 to March 2021, the median price for a home rose nearly 15 percent, to $698,000.

"Today with (Senate Bill 7) becoming law we answer that question mark with big exclamation points: More jobs, more business, more affordable housing," said State Sen. President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, who authored the legislation.

The benefits would not apply to sprawl developments, such as those proposed for the county's back country.

The state has offered this benefit to some larger projects since 2011, including the Chargers and Rams stadium in Inglewood. Developers would have to apply to the state for the protections, which last through 2025.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

2K+
Followers
972
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Inglewood, CA
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Urban Areas#Housing Developments#Housing And Urban#Business Law#Corelogic#Senate#State#D San Diego#Chargers#Developers#Legislation#Economic Impact#Supply#Sprawl Developments#Wages#Qualifying Developments#Historic Lows#Home#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Housing
Related
San Diego County, CAUCSD Guardian

San Diego ranks seventh among most ozone polluted cities in the US

A report released by the American Lung Association showed that San Diego originally had the sixth worst ozone pollution in the country in 2019 for the fifth year in a row. As of 2021, they have moved to seventh. The rankings are based on the number of “unhealthy air days” using the Air Quality Index adopted with the 2015 Ozone National Air Quality Standard, the hottest time-frame recorded in global history, and the Air Quality Index.
San Diego, CAarcamax.com

Ruling in San Diego could have statewide effect on housing development

SAN DIEGO —A San Diego Superior Court ruling that invalidates an Oceanside referendum could boost efforts to meet a statewide housing shortage, but it also may imperil the increasing use of citizen ballot initiatives to stop development projects. Judge Richard S. Whitney based his decision on Government Code 66300, also...
San Diego County, CAcorrections1.com

San Diego lawmakers request state audit of county jail deaths

SAN DIEGO — Six state lawmakers from San Diego County have asked the state auditor to investigate years of deaths inside local jails, which have recorded the highest mortality rate among California's largest counties. The request, which came after the Democratic party of San Diego County voted to seek the...
San Diego, CAarcamax.com

Why does it seem like there are more homeless on the streets?

SAN DIEGO — It’s hard to miss. Along city sidewalks in downtown San Diego, in front of malls in Oceanside, sprawled across open areas near South Bay freeway on-ramps, homeless encampments have become a more frequent sight throughout San Diego County in recent months. Why there are more, or even...
San Diego, CAKPBS

Integrating The Marines

Allowing one cycle of female recruits to graduate from traditionally all-male San Diego is only the first step to fulfilling a Congressional mandate. Meanwhile, the Navy envisions a row of high rise, mixed-use buildings with a new transit hub on its 70-acre campus in San Diego’s Midway District. Plus, the CDC says fully vaccinated people can ditch the mask and resume all indoor and outdoor activities.
San Diego County, CAKPBS

San Diego County Reports 108 COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

San Diego County public health officials have reported 108 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 279,098 and the death toll to 3,742. A total of 130 people were hospitalized according to Sunday's report. There were 39 patients reported Sunday in intensive care units. There are 44 available, staffed ICU beds in the county.
Carlsbad, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

North County Business Briefs, May 16

Carlsbad invites local small-business owners to participate in the new Carlsbad Small Business Cybersecurity-Awareness Program by attending a virtual FBI briefing at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The city is partnering with the San Diego Cyber Center of Excellence to offer several no-cost benefits. Carlsbad-based small-business owners can understand their online exposure and risk assessment through a report from RiskRecon, and access training resources to help employees become more cyber-aware. Register at bit.ly/3hnxaJ8.
California Statecapradio.org

Is California’s New Police Deadly Force Law Making A Difference?

On opposite ends of California, two women who have never met are united by grief and purpose. This month, Kathleen Bils laid a memorial stone in a flower bed on the San Diego street where a sheriff’s deputy shot her son one year earlier. Some 500 miles north, at a marina on the eastern edge of San Francisco Bay, Addie Kitchen recently held a memorial in the city where a police officer killed her grandson.
Carlsbad, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

North County School News, May 16

The Youth Enrichment Services (YES) meeting presents the Carlsbad High School C3 Carlsbad Clean Up Crew at its monthly meeting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The Carlsbad Clean Up Crew is a youth-led organization dedicated to sustainability and advocating it in our local cities. Learn more about them at bit.ly/3eLljmB. Join the meeting with this link: meet.google.com/oed-oamv-auu. YES aims to help create a positive environment and safety net for young people in Carlsbad and the surrounding community by collaborating with other youth-oriented agencies and organizations. Meetings are open to all. Email reshelman@carlsbadusd.net.