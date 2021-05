Quiet Place fans have been waiting over a year for a chance to get the full theater experience – it’s almost here. A Quiet Place Part II was set to be released in March of last year – it was one of the first movie casualties of the pandemic. The Abbott family’s fight for survival against monsters that hunt by sound and the questionable people around them continues on foot on May 28th. The latest trailers look back in time to the invasion and the first attack the family survived, and where we’ll join them in part two. One thing is for sure: we’re going to be seeing a lot of monsters this time around.