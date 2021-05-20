newsbreak-logo
Restaurant manager: Anything to get people back to work would help

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe proposed legislation would use taxpayer money to pay bonuses to get people back to work and would cut off weekly benefits if people resist job offers.

RestaurantsFox 59

Worker shortage: Half of US restaurant owners say they can’t hire enough

(NEXSTAR) – Customers are returning to restaurants in droves — but the staff members aren’t. A growing number of restaurant owners are reporting worker shortages as their dining rooms reopen throughout the country. It’s a troubling industry-wide trend, experts say, and it’s the result of more than a few challenges caused by the ongoing pandemic.
RestaurantsNBCMontana

Restaurants get $28.6B relief as they struggle to hire, reopen doors

WASHINGTON (Sinclair Broadcast Group) — Ahead of Mother's Day, one of the busiest restaurant weekends of the year, food and beverage servers are poised to get $28.6 billion in federal aid to help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. President Joe Biden announced the launch of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund...
Restaurantstrentontrib.com

Restaurants struggling to find workers

After being rocked by dining restrictions put in place due to COVID-19, the restaurant and service industry as a whole is now facing a new set of challenges: staffing shortages. Due to a number of factors which include potential job applicants being fearful of contracting COVID-19 through their interactions with...
EconomyPosted by
Upworthy

Struggling delivery driver breaks down, asks customers to leave tips for service

The Coronavirus pandemic has made the year difficult for everyone, but essential workers had to put their lives on the line repeatedly during the health and financial crisis. Many customers don't realize the gravity of the risk an essential worker takes for seemingly simple tasks such as delivering food. Not to mention that most of these jobs are mostly underpaid. Riley Elliot works as a Uber Eats driver, and has been risking his life to make ends meet, and deliver food for people. Elliot was at his wit's end after he wasn't tipped enough for a delivery in which he ended up shelling out $3 for parking. He took to TikTok, broke down in tears as he narrated the incident and pleaded with customers to tip essential workers like him during the financial crisis. It also brought to light the poor wages paid to gig workers, forcing them to take on multiple jobs to put a roof over their heads.
Restaurantswgnradio.com

Restaurant servers aren’t going back to work, and here’s why.

There has been a struggle for some restaurants to get employees to return. Georgia Garvey, Editor-in-chief of the Pioneer Press newspapers joins John Landecker to talk about her article “Waiting tables stinks, and that’s why post-COVID no one wants to do it.” A former server herself, Georgia tells us about the low incentives and sometimes hostile environments that restaurants can be and why servers might not want to go back.
RestaurantsNorth Coast Journal

Restaurants Need Workers. Would an Employee Vaccine Mandate Bring Them Back?

As they struggle to rehire, owners are navigating whether to require, encourage or reward staff COVID vaccinations. Before implementing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees at his 15 Chicago restaurants, Fifty/50 Restaurant Group co-founder Scott Weiner did his due diligence. He consulted a lawyer, discussed the idea with his staff, and developed a policy around the requirement.
RestaurantsPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Chipotle says employees can make $100,000 after just 3 years on the job

Restaurants are struggling to hire workers, so some, including Chipotle, are trying to sweeten the pot with higher pay and bigger career opportunities. Chipotle is increasing the pay of its restaurant workers to an average of $15 per hour, the chain announced Monday. Some employees will become eligible to make a six-figure salary after just a few years on the job.