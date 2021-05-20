Hamilton Firefighters Ask For Help For One of Their Own

newsbreak-logo
The Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters are asking for the public's help for one of their own, according to Facebook. Healthcare hero, Kurt Recktenwald, an EMT with Robert Wood Johnson Hamilton, is always the one selflessly helping others, but, now he needs help himself. Recktenwald was recently diagnosed with cancer, and is unable to work right now. With a brand new baby at home, and a wife that experienced major complications during pregnancy and after their baby was born (a brain bleed and seizures), they need help. Heartbreaking.

