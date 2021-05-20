Hamilton Firefighters Ask For Help For One of Their Own

6abc announced that Hersheypark has updated their park guidelines. Hersheypark just had their opening weekend and I have friends who went and they said it was awesome to walk around and not wear a mask. Hersheypark announced that vaccinated park guests do not have to wear masks or socially distance while they are enjoying the sweetest place on earth. Hersheypark is following the CDC's recommended guidelines as well as the Pennsylvania Department of Health's recommendations that vaccinated people do not need to wear masks any longer. This has got to be a huge relief for people who were planning trips to the chocolate theme park, but did not want to wear masks in the summer heat. Those who are not vaccinated still need to wear their masks while they visit the park unless they are eating. Although there is not way to know who is vaccinated and who's not.