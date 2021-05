In a recent tweet, James Gunn announced that his sequel/loose reboot of DC's The Suicide Squad was fully completed, and that the cast and crew would not be returning for any reshoots. This initially gave fans hope that they might be able to see the finished product earlier than anticipated, however, Gunn has since made it a point to inform expectant fans that the film will be keeping its August 6th release date, where it will be released dually in theaters and on HBO MAX.