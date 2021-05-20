newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

Nevada expert: 75% vaccination rate may not be realistic

By SCOTT SONNER
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

RENO, Nev. (AP) — One of the leaders of Nevada’s fight to halt the spread of COVID-19 said Thursday the state’s goal of vaccinating 75% of the eligible population may not be realistic but that progress toward that goal is continuing to pay dividends with the average number of new cases being reported statewide dropping to its lowest level since June 2020.

The state’s positivity also rate fell to 4.8% on Wednesday. That’s higher than an all-time low of 4.2% reached March 28, but down from 5.7% April 21 and far below the peak high of 21.3% in mid-January.

The improvement comes despite the fact that the 14-day average for the number of people getting vaccinated has fallen to its lowest level since the end of January. The rolling average of 10,915 reported on Wednesday is less than half the peak of about 25,000 reached in mid-April.

Of all Nevadans age 12 and older, 46% have had their first shot and 37% are now fully vaccinated, officials said Thursday.

Kyra Morgan, the state biostatistician, commented Thursday on the possibility Nevada will never reach the 75% goal believed to be necessary to reach herd immunity to ultimately stop the spread of the virus.

“We are seeing a very obvious and significant decline in the number of people seeking vaccination. The goal of hitting 75%, it could end up that gets pushed out and/or might not be realistically be achievable,” Morgan told the state’s COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force.

“But even at the levels of vaccination we have currently, we are seeing a really significant impact on the transmission of COVID-19. So, it could be we are able to achieve pretty good results even if we aren’t at that 75% benchmark we sort of all had at the beginning of the vaccine rollout,” she said.

In addition to the positivity rate, the average number of new daily cases continues to improve. The 14-day rolling average for new cases in Nevada stood at 169 on Wednesday. It’s the first time it has dropped below 200 since June 9, 2020.

The World Health Organization recommends the positivity rate remain below 5% for 30 days before fully reopening.

Caleb Cage, chairman of the task force and head of the state’s COVID-19 response effort, acknowledged Thursday he was concerned when the positivity rate bumped back up to 5.7% on April 21 after having fallen to 5.5%.

“It’s been continuing to go down since then and has remained below 5%. That’s positive,” he said.

Earlier this week, the Clark County Commission dropped plans to tie business occupancy limits to public vaccination rates when businesses fully reopen in Las Vegas without social distancing rules on June 1. The county had required that 60% of the eligible population receive at least one shot of the vaccine in order for that to happen.

Health officials said they are concentrating on continued efforts vaccinate Nevadans with an emphasis on pop-up clinics in local communities, including at work sites, churches and schools.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Thursday that Clark County health officials will offer COVID-19 inoculations at middle and high schools during the summer break in an effort to get more newly eligible adolescents on the road to immunity.

The state plans to hire and train 40 people to make outreach calls over the next two weeks to 72,000 people who have received their first dose but have failed to follow-up with the second shot. That includes 41,700 people who are 55 or older.

The outreach effort also will target about 340,000 Nevadans who received flu vaccinations in the past but have not been vaccinated for COVID-19.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

460K+
Followers
225K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Nevada Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Response Rate#Population Health#Ap#Nevadans#Public Vaccination Rates#Flu Vaccinations#Business Occupancy Limits#Health Officials#Nev#Herd Immunity#Covid 19 Inoculations#Progress#Mid April#Dividends#Pop Up Clinics#Outreach Calls#Businesses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Nevada Statethenevadaindependent.com

SB420 public option would hurt Nevada patients, worsen state’s doctor shortage

The emergency department at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center as seen on April 11, 2020. (Daniel Clark/The Nevada Independent) In a recent Nevada Independent article interviewing Sabrina Corlette about the pros and cons of SB420, she stated that the “devil is in the details.” The emergency medicine community that has tirelessly served Nevada 24/7/365 on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic could not agree more.
Nevada Stateknpr

Mixed Reactions To Cancellation Of Burning Man In Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The cancellation of Burning Man for the second year is drawing mixed reaction in northern Nevada. Some businesses and tourism officials say they'll miss the economic boost from festival-goers but health officials are glad they won't contribute to increasing the risk of spreading COVID-19. The counter-culture...
Nevada StateLas Vegas Sun

Nevada senator promotes bill to expand police peer counseling

CARSON CITY — U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s effort to expand peer counseling programs for police cleared a legislative hurdle late last week as lawmakers sent the bill through committee in recognition of National Police Week. The Confidentiality Opportunities for Peer Support (Cops) Counseling Act, sponsored by the Nevada Democrat...
Nevada StateFox5 KVVU

North Las Vegas mayor announces Republican run for Nevada governor

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee on Monday will launch his gubernatorial campaign for 2022 as a Republican, challenging Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. Lee, 65, will be running as a Republican following a party switch in April. The campaign will officially be announced on Monday morning with a video.
Nevada StateFox5 KVVU

Nevada unemployment office launches new ID.me verification system

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced on Monday the creation of a new identity verification system called ID.me that's meant to streamline security with unemployment claims. All individuals with regular UI claims created on or after April 18, 2021 will be required...
Nevada StateNevada Appeal

Nevada needs 'crack down' on black-market marijuana, judiciary chairman says

A leading lawmaker in the Nevada Legislature said on Nevada Newsmakers the state's cannabis industry needs help in cracking down on black-market marijuana sales. Assemblyman Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas and the chair of the Judiciary Committee, said the lack of attention on the lucrative illegal marijuana industry has to do with manpower and priorities.
Nevada Statebusinesspress.vegas

Top Workplaces Nevada announces winners

Top Workplaces 2021 has announced its 42 winners. The No. 1 large, small and medium company, along with special awards, will be revealed at a special live awards ceremony in the fall. Last year, Helix Electric won in the category of 500 or more employees. Encompass Health — Home Health...
Nevada StateUS News and World Report

Signs Say Distance Learning May Stay in Nevada Education

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Heather Wetsel and her family remember vividly the frustrations of distance learning:. The failed log-ins, the live lessons that ate into the day, the submitted assignments that remained obstinately marked as unsubmitted — all part of the 2020-21 school year for Clark County School District students like Wetsel’s fifth-grade daughter, Isabella.
Nevada StateLas Vegas Sun

John Lee running for Nevada governor as a Republican

CARSON CITY — North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee is running for governor of Nevada as a Republican and will formally announce his candidacy on Monday, his campaign confirmed. Lee’s run in the 2022 election was widely expected after a heavily-publicized switch in political parties early this year. After the...
Nevada Statethenevadaindependent.com

Nevada lawmaker calls into question the history of Native American massacres, causing backlash from advocates

State Senator Ira Hansen inside the Legislature on Friday, May 14, 2021. (David Calvert/The Nevada Independent) Sen. Ira Hansen (R-Sparks) angered some Native advocates earlier this month when he rebutted the historical accuracy of testimony shared by tribal leaders and elders, but doubled down on his comments saying he was focused on accuracy.
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

In Nevada town, a racist past cries out — every day

CARSON CITY — Myrton Running Wolf noticed an unspoken tension not long after moving to Gardnerville as a high schooler nearly four decades ago. A member of the Blackfeet Nation who grew up in Reno before moving to the small town tucked along the eastern front of the Sierra Nevada, Running Wolf was unaware of the town’s long history of discrimination against Native Americans.
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

I-15 traffic volume in Southern Nevada running above pre-pandemic levels

Traffic volume around the Las Vegas Valley has slowly been getting back to pre-pandemic levels — especially along the busiest road in the area. Combined traffic volume on three points of Interstate 15 (at Primm, Sahara Avenue and Mesquite) saw a total daily average of 370,637 vehicles in April, 3 percent above April 2019 — the last year before the pandemic reduced traffic numbers — when an average 360,345 vehicles were recorded, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.
Nevada Statethenevadaindependent.com

The Native tuition waiver bill is a historic reckoning in the Legislature

The Nevada state seal inside the Legislature on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 during the sixth day of the 32nd Special Session in Carson City. (David Calvert/The Nevada Independent) As Riley Snyder and Michelle Rindels wrote on May 2nd, the 2021 session of the Legislature is rapidly approaching a close. Many crucial policy debates remain unfinished. Legislators’ decisions on these issues will echo in the lives of Nevadans for years to come. Despite historic mobilization from Tribal leaders and advocates of Native issues, one crucial bill remains unpassed: AB262, which would waive tuition fees for Native students in Nevada’s institutions of higher education.
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

NEVADA VIEWS: Short-term rental bill exacerbates Nevadans’ pain

Nevadans continue to suffer the economic effects of the past year. The pandemic has deprived millions of Nevadans of their livelihood. Assembly Bill 363 could threaten the future of the short-term rental industry in Nevada — along with the jobs that vacation rentals support — as we attempt to recover from economic shutdowns.