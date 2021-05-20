newsbreak-logo
Joplin, MO

Joplin wins engineering award for disaster project

By Debby Woodin
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 22 hours ago

A $56.7 million project to repair a section of Joplin’s tornado-damaged sewers, streets, sidewalks and other infrastructure won a national award given by the American Public Works Association.

The award was presented to city officials by members of the Olsson engineering firm during a City Council meeting on Monday night. Olsson served as the primary consultant for the project.

Jack Schaller, vice president of Olsson’s Joplin office at 702 S. Main St., said that the award announcement came as the national association of engineers was being observed by its 30,000 members. The theme of the week was “Stronger Together.”

“I could not think of a more fitting theme,” Schaller said, commending city employees and other professionals as well as construction companies and those who worked in Joplin to recover from the EF5 tornado.

“The progress we made in the community is due in large part to the ‘Stronger Together’ attitude that Joplin had,” Schaller said. He said the 10-year anniversary of the storm is a good time to reflect on the 161 lives lost and the effort that has prompted Joplin’s recovery from that destruction.

In doing the recovery work, “We worked with almost every department of the city on these projects, making this honor something that was truly earned by the city of Joplin. On this week of the 10-year anniversary of the tornado, it is humbling to be recognized for how far we’ve come from one of the darkest days in Joplin’s history,” Schaller said.

Public works officials with the city divided the tornado zone into three project areas. The award involved one of those areas, the green area, where Olsson led the infrastructure work.

Clayton Christy of the Olsson firm said there were 16 projects in that area, which was located between Maiden Lane and Connecticut Avenue from 15th Street to 32nd Street.

It involved the design and replacement of streetscapes, sidewalks, recreational trails, parks, stormwater systems and sanitary sewers along some of Joplin’s primary commercial corridors and neighborhoods.

Christy said the work addressed 40 miles of streets, 20 miles of sidewalks and flood mitigation. D&E Plumbing and Heating was recognized as the primary contractor for the projects.

John Olsson, executive vice president of Olsson’s consulting services division, said that making “a positive difference for communities is a major reason many of us get into the engineering profession. Our firm has been absolutely privileged to be part of the team that helped Joplin recover from this tragedy and build back better.”

Funding for the work came from a grant made to Joplin by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for disaster recovery.

Joplin won the award for disaster or emergency construction and repair in APWA’s category of projects that cost $25 million to $75 million.

The project also received national and state recognition from the American Council of Engineering Companies and was named a Project of Distinction in Olsson’s annual awards program.

