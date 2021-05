Kristi Hayes has been hired as the new Public Information Coordinator for Ponca City Public Schools. She will assume duties on May 26, 2021. Hayes first moved to Ponca City in 1996 when she was named Education Editor for The Ponca City News. During her time as Education Editor, she earned five consecutive Marshall Gregory Awards from the Oklahoma Education Association for Year-Round Excellence in Educating Reporting. She served in that role until she was promoted to Managing Editor of The Ponca City News in 2006.