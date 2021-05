Discover startups, services, products and more from our partner StackCommerce. NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. Climbing the corporate ladder is a career-long challenge, but a rewarding one when you know what your end goal is. Among the pinnacle positions of the corporate world is the CEO, the key leader and decision-maker of a business, and a sought-after position that carries much responsibility and recognition. Even if you create your own business or startup, the skills and experience required to successfully operate in the role of a CEO are hard-won and take some time to master.