newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Pack These Charming Beach Accessories On Your Next Seaside Escape

nuevoculture.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThough an ocean view is calming and the sound of waves crashing is therapeutic, you’ll still need a few other beach accessories to make the experience a peaceful one. For example, lounging on a sandy shore becomes all the more heavenly when you’re lying on top of a plush towel or a luxe beach chair. And while sunscreen can help protect your skin from those beaming rays, a nautical umbrella or pretty beach hat will amplify the coverage and look adorable in beachside photos. After all, there’s no need for functionality and style to be mutually exclusive—even when relaxing on the beach.

www.nuevoculture.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Towels#Seaside#Ocean View#Palm Beach#Sunglasses#Tote Bags#West Elm Departo#Ibiza#Ssense#Phoebe#Amazon Serena Lily#Soludos Beach Hats Nikki#Mytheresa#Gaia Poppy Lissiman Jimbo#Serena Lily Business#Net A Porter Coco#Serena Lily Loewe Puala#Serena Lily Sun Squad#Accessories#Beachside Photos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
Related
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

17 Cool Products We Found Hiding in Nordstrom's New Summer Section

Nordstrom has some of the coolest products we need for the summer, and we curated our favorite finds. From fun pool floats and outdoor essentials to stylish summer must-have fashion and beauty, Nordstrom has everything you need to have a hot girl summer. Invest in a high-quality picnic basket or cooler for a fun outdoor hangout with friends. Have all the fun in the sun with playful pool accessories and beach necessities. It's truly the one-stop shop for all things summer, so go ahead and treat yourself.
Beauty & FashionApartment Therapy

West Elm Just Created a Lightweight Boho Throw You’ll Be Using All Summer Long (Bonus: It’s on Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I find something new that I like, I tend to throw myself into it full force. Lately, the object of my obsession has been anything and everything tie-dye. Maybe it’s just that I’m leaning into my hippie Oregonian roots, or maybe it’s the fact that tie-dye as a trend doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, but I’ve acquired several new articles of tie-dye clothing and decor in the past several months, and I don’t plan on stopping.
Lifestyletravelexperta.com

5 Essentials to Pack for Your Beach Trip

The beach can be a lot of fun if you remember to pack all the essentials that will keep you safe and comfy. Whether you’re the kind of person who can enjoy the beach with just a towel and a swimsuit or you’re the kind who needs extra pampering, these five items are absolutely mandatory to avoid having any regrets later.
ShoppingThrillist

Step Up Your Outdoor Happy Hours With These Reusable Accessories from Corkcicle

Doubling down on its commitment to keep your drinks at the perfect temperature longer, Corkcicle has been expanding its line of thoughtfully designed tumblers to include lots of other elegant accessories like bottle openers and bags for toting all your outdoor happy hour essentials. It’s also staying true to its sustainability-driven mission by ensuring every single one of its products is reusable and made with durable materials that don’t skimp on style.
ShoppingPosted by
Domino

We Found The Best Patio Accessories—Just In Time for Summer

We’re headed into the throes of summer, and whether that means a candlelit dinner for two on the balcony or (post-vaccination) drinks with the whole family in the backyard, it’s time to take a look at your outdoor decor and fill in any gaps. Thankfully, it doesn’t take much to give your patio a glow up—it’s the little touches that count. From a powder blue bistro set to a retro cooler, we scoured Amazon for the finishing touches to turn your yard into a sanctuary you’re proud of. Shop our guide to the best patio accessories on the market and let the warm weather countdown begin.
Travelaudacy.com

11 travel accessories to keep you comfy and organized on your next trip

A relaxing vacation hardly lives up to its name when you’re dealing with crummy pillows that cause neck aches, insecure luggage that causes stress, messy packing jobs, and tired eyes on top of it all. Make traveling a breeze with these travel accessories, designed to make you comfy and organized wherever you go.
ShoppingPosted by
Robb Report

The Best Picnic Baskets for Your Next Outdoor Feast

The picnic basket is the centerpiece of any picnic. Not only is it an effective way to carry and store your favorite gourmet goodies, but it also acts as a charming focal point for the outdoor gathering. Woven baskets have existed in some form or another for many centuries, but the modern designs have many elaborate design flourishes and can hold way more than just food.
Appareltetongravity.com

Accessories To Take With You While Adventuring

It can be difficult to know what to take with you when traveling. On the one hand, you don't want to take anything too heavy, especially if you have to carry it around with you, as when you're backpacking. There is also a risk that whatever you take on your trip, you could end up leaving it behind. Nevertheless, there are certain items that are essential to the success of your trip. The following items can prove very useful when you're traveling on outdoor adventures, such as camping, hiking, fishing, etc.
Food & Drinkssouthernthing.com

25 snacks perfect for your next beach trip

Warmer weather is finally here, which means many of us will soon be packing our bags and heading off to spend the day with our toes in the sand. Of course, if you're going to spend all day at the beach, you're going to get hungry. That's why we decided...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

These Beach-Ready Accessories Are On Sale and Just In Time for Summer

Summer dressing is easy, so long as you have the right accessories. With a rotation of beach-ready basket bags, statement-making sandals, and seasonal baubles, you can happily wear (and re-wear!) your favorite breezy dresses, two-piece sets, and swimsuits all summer long without growing tired of them. A simple white dress can be paired just as effortlessly with a Neous chunky flat sandal as it can with Maryam Nassir Zadeh’s flirty picnic plaid heeled option—it will feel like two totally different looks. What’s more, if you’re beach-bound, add a summery topper from The Attico, a pair of shades from Marques Almeida, or playful summer camp-like jewelry from Timeless Pearly can make your go-to swimsuit look like new each time. Meanwhile, Jacquemus and Dragon Diffusion’s oversized woven totes are so versatile, they make the perfect carry-on, laptop tote, and beach basket—three for the price of one.
Shoppingkiss951.com

11 Pool & Beach Accessories To Start The Summer Off Right

This listicle is full of lots of cool pool and beach accessories to kick off your summer. If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
Shoppingashleybrookedesigns.com

Your Memorial Day Weekend Packing List

Target Dress // Tuckernuck Hoops // Kayu Straw Bag // Rifle Sneakers // J.Crew Shirt // J.Crew Swim // Everlane Denim // Sunshine Tienda Hat // Tkees Flip Flops // Mango Sweatshirt // J.Crew Shorts // Anthropologie Clips // Freedom Moses Sandals // Free People Bodysuit // J.McLaughlin Pants // Loren Hope Earrings // Soli & Sun Clutch // Loeffler Randall Mules // Tuckernuck Duffle Bag // Lake Pajamas // Etsy Silk Scrunchie.
ApparelFashion Gone Rogue

Fashion Outfits That Will Definitely Charm Your Partner

It is date night, and you need to make a good impression on your date. What should you wear? That question has plagued people forever. While we cannot be there to decide for you, we can offer you some helpful guidance on how to dress to impress when you’re out on a date. Use these ideas about what to avoid and what you should try when you are trying to impress your future date!
Shoppingmarthastewart.com

14 Beach Towels That Will Take You from Memorial Day to Labor Day

Whether you're an ocean or pool person, these summer essentials get the job done. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Summer weather is finally upon us, and after the...
ShoppingBHG

The Best Swimming Pool Accessories for Your Coolest Summer Ever

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Going for a swim is a wonderful way to beat the heat during the summer. But taking care of a pool and making sure it's safe and ready for splashing requires a bit of planning and the right equipment. A regular pool maintenance routine will keep your pool water clean and comfortable. Luckily, today's technology makes it easy to take care of your in-ground or above-ground swimming pool.
LifestylePosted by
AFAR

The Ultimate Beach Packing List for a Week-Long Vacation

Make packing for your next beach vacation a breeze with this checklist of essentials. Packing for your surf-and-sand vacation is as stress-free as a day at the beach, thanks to this easy-reference guide to your essentials for a week. After 14 months of COVID lockdowns, it’s likely the anticipation of...
WeatherParis Post-Intelligencer

Tips to make your next beach trip the best one ever

Heading to the beach — whether it’s at the ocean or at a local lake, pond or river — is a classic summer favorite. Keep reading for some tips and tricks to make your next beach trip the most successful one yet. Pay Attention. to the Weather. Weather on the...