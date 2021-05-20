This Model-Farmer Has Released a Groovy Collection of “Gardenwear”

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleCourtney Coll is an au naturale multi-hyphenate, specifically a designer-turned-model-turned-herbalist-turned-farmer. While she is a native of Chicago, she has been working on her family farm, Doc’s Family Farms, in Trinity Valley, California for five years. The farm is situated in a micro valley, allowing for lush greenery, including organic veggies, as well as marijuana. She’s bringing that nature-minded philosophy to her just-launched clothing label, Garden Crew. The colorful workwear pants, bucket hats, and shirts have all been dyed using natural plant dyes.

