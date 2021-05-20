This Model-Farmer Has Released a Groovy Collection of “Gardenwear”

Ask me about my love for globe trotter-inspired accessories, and I will point you in the direction of my archive of tasseled, printed, embroidered, and fringed clutch bags that I’ve seemingly been absentmindedly collecting for at least 15 years. And it was one brand that started the love affair to begin with: Antik Batik! The label that defined the hippie-chic hybrid that I was so obsessed with during my formative years (special mention to paparazzi images of Rachel Zoe’s army of artfully disheveled celebrity clients that fueled it—was I ever so young!) is back.