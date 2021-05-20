newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Montana regents ask state high court to block campus gun law

By AMY BETH HANSON
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Board of Regents on Thursday asked the state Supreme Court to block a new law that would allow people to carry guns on public university campuses while the justices decide who has the constitutional authority to set such policies.

The regents voted unanimously Wednesday to challenge the parts of House Bill 102 that would allow students and staff who meet safety certifications to carry concealed firearms without a permit on campuses starting June 1.

Montana’s Constitution says the regents have the full power, responsibility and authority to supervise, coordinate, manage and control the state university system.

The bill’s sponsor, Republican Rep. Seth Berglee of Joliet, said in a statement Wednesday that it is “unfortunate that the Board of Regents has chosen to sue to block HB102 because they think their authority is so absolute that they can deny a student’s constitutionally protected rights.”

The U.S. Supreme Court said in a 2008 ruling that the Second Amendment right to bear arms isn’t unlimited.

“It is not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose,” the court wrote.

The high court also noted that its ruling, which overturned a ban on gun possession in the District of Columbia, should not be taken to cast doubt on “laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places, such as schools and government buildings.”

The Montana complaint names the state Legislature and the Department of Administration as plaintiffs.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

460K+
Followers
225K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Joliet, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Legislature#Gun Law#State Law#State Court#District Court#Law Schools#Ap#The State Supreme Court#House#Republican#The Board Of Regents#The U S Supreme Court#High Court#Gun Possession#Concealed Firearms#Laws#Students#Columbia#Plaintiffs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Montana StateKFYR-TV

Montana Democrats file lawsuit over election laws

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Montana Democratic Party has filed a lawsuit over a recent election bill signed into law by Gov. Greg Gianforte. Gianforte signed House Bill 530, which prevents voters from giving their ballot to someone who is paid to take it to the elections office. The law...
Montana StateHavre Daily News

Civics education for Montana students must reject fringe thinking

Today’s students are tomorrow’s citizens. We need all Montanans to understand, and care about, the future of our state and nation. We need them to study our founding documents, and understand what makes the United States so exceptional. And we need them to comprehend when our country has fallen short of its lofty goals, and how ordinary citizens and leaders alike have come together to enact change to guarantee we learn from our history and that the same mistakes are not repeated.
Montana StatePosted by
Daily Montanan

Montana tribes, nonprofits sue over voting laws

Montana tribes and two nonprofits are suing the Secretary of State over two bills they say unconstitutionally infringe on Native Americans’ ability to vote in Montana. The bills being challenged are House Bill 176 and part of House Bill 530, which would respectively end late voter registration on Election Day and put restrictions on ballot collections, a popular tool for Get Out the Vote efforts. Both bills have been signed into law.
Montana Statenorthernbroadcasting.com

Former Montana Attorney General Spreads Awareness Of Raptor Conservation

Former Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke hopes to float Montana’s rivers on a listening tour as he embarks on running for Congress to represent Montana. The redistricting process for Montana’s second House seat will be done later this year. Traditionally, the Congressional districting has spilt the state along an east-west axis and its anticipated that will likely happen again with current Representative Matt Rosendale running in the east, while Zinke, who is from Whitefish, will likely be running in the west. Before becoming a member of the president Trump’s Cabinet, he served as Montana’s lone Congressman.
Montana StateMissoulian

Montana adds 39 new COVID-29 cases, death toll stays at 1,598

Montana reported another 39 COVID-19 cases in Monday in an update to the state case mapping and information website. As of Monday, there were 1,055 active cases in the state. The state’s official death toll from the disease remained at 1,598. Total cases in Montana have reached 110,723. The number...
Montana Statemontanarightnow.com

MSU Billings rescinds mask rule

BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana State University announced they are rescinding the existing mask rule on campus, MSUB announced Monday. The following is a letter from MSUB's COVID-19 Incident Command Team & Chancellor Hicswa:. Dear Campus Community,. Last Friday, Commissioner of Higher Education Clay Christian sent a memo to all MUS...
Montana StateBismarck Tribune

Inmate arrested after escape from Montana women's prison

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A woman who escaped from the Montana Women’s Prison in Billings has been captured. Members of a U.S. Marshals Service violent offender task force arrested Lisa Anne Nester, 50, after she was found near the Yellowstone County sheriff's office in Billings on Saturday. She was taken into custody without incident and had not been considered a threat to public safety, the Montana Department of Corrections said.
Montana Stateravallirepublic.com

Montana university system ending on-campus mask requirements

Montana's public university system is no longer requiring that masks be worn on its campuses, although colleges are being asked to still consult with local health officials before changing their policies. State Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian on Friday issued a letter to the Board of Regents and other...
Montana StateMissoulian

Opinion: The Montana Mom Miracle

South Dakota and Idaho do it. Michigan, Mississippi, and Florida have done it for decades. And now, starting this year, Nebraska will too. Montana’s Legislature tried to join the club last session. But Gov. Steve Bullock — and his veto power — got in the way of Montana joining the growing number of states that make cooperation with child support enforcement a condition of food stamp eligibility.
Montana StateMissoulian

Montana gov signs legislation shaping grizzly management

Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed two bills reshaping the state’s response to managing grizzly bears. The governor recently signed Senate Bill 98 from Sen. Bruce “Butch” Gillespie, R-Ethridge, and Senate Bill 337 from Sen. Mike Lang, R-Malta. The bills were two of a number of controversial wildlife bills pushed by Republicans, who hold strong majorities in both chambers, and have been signed into law by their fellow Republican governor.
Montana Statemontanarightnow.com

Montana reports 52 new COVID-19 cases

Montana’s Coronavirus Task Force is reporting 52 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning. There have been 110,685 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Montana, with 1,036 active, 108,051 recovered, 1,598 deaths and 59 active hospitalizations. A total of 1,343,299 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Montana.
Montana StateBozeman Daily Chronicle

Guest column: Expanding education opportunities for Montana families

Education has been one of the most disrupted sectors by COVID-19. The ripple effects of school closures and remote learning have further put pressure on families and our economy. The Legislature responded by giving more flexibility to students, families, and educators to engage in individualized learning. We began the session...
Montana Stateexplorebigsky.com

New virus strains confirmed in Montana

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 5/17/21. Two coronavirus strains that have caused deadly outbreaks in other countries have been identified in Montana, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. One case of the strain from India was identified in Lewis and Clark County, and three cases from the strain from Brazil have been linked to Big Horn, Gallatin and Meagher counties. The information was “quietly posted on the MDPHHS’s website on May 7,” according to the Daily Inter Lake. Both variants are more transmissible, but it is unclear if they are more deadly. NBC Montana confirmed on May 17 that all three cases of the Brazil variant were “breakthrough” cases, which means the patients were two weeks from their final COVID-19 vaccinations and considered fully vaccinated when they tested positive.
Montana Stateravallirepublic.com

Montana Women's Prison escapee arrested and jailed Saturday

A woman who escaped from the Montana Women's Prison on Friday was arrested Saturday and booked into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility that evening. Lisa Anne Nester, 50, was discovered to be missing at roughly 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to a press release from the Montana Department of Corrections. Nester...