CEO & Founder of Rock. Kenzo writes about the future of work, distributed teams, and how you can enable anyone to work from anywhere. In the face of a global pandemic, organizations have been reminded of the importance of employee health and well-being, two things that are closely tied to employee engagement and provide the foundation needed to run a productive organization. But despite the fact that 96% of companies around the world have provided some form of additional resources in response to Covid-19, only one in six employees feel more supported right now.