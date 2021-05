For the first time in recent memory, Local 73 members in West Aurora School District 129 won the same raises for all members across job classifications and seniority each year of the three-year contract. In years past, the step increases were very uneven and led to a wide variation in raises depending on the step members happened to be on. In the new contract, all members will get a $1 raise in the first year, then 2.9% in years two and three. On average, members will receive more than an 11% raise over the three years.