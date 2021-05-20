Small Town Crime

One can argue that the hardest part about a potential breakup is the separation. The in-between space of things working out or not at all. How do you act? How do you try to connect with the person whom you thought you were going to spend the rest of your life with? Do you hold them closely or allow for some space, knowing there’s potential for somebody else to swoop in? David (Clayne Crawford) and Nikki (Sepideh Moafi) have been together since high school and start a family of four children (three pre-teen sons and one teen daughter). Somewhere along the way, their problems got the best of them, and they decided to separate. With an added rule that they could see other people while working on things.