Small Town Crime

Agoraphobia has rarely looked as classy as it does in Joe Wright’s coolly tasteful psychological thriller The Woman in the Window: Amy Adams plays Anna Fox, a woman who cannot bring herself to leave her comfortably appointed if dimly lit Harlem townhouse, spending her days and nights in a moody haze induced by the anti-anxiety drugs her shrink (Tracy Letts) has prescribed for her, which she pairs with copious amounts of red wine. Anna drifts from room to room in a sweeping, dark-pink bathrobe, like a wan Victorian heroine who has time-travel-shopped from the Garnet Hill catalog. She watches old movies on DVD, finding companionship in their black-and-white shadows. And she looks out the window; her circumscribed existence is widened, slightly, by the signs of life she sees in the checkerboard pattern of windows opposite. Any reference to Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window is strictly intentional: early on we catch a glimpse of James Stewart’s face, in all its neurotic postwar glory, on Anna’s TV screen. His Jeff Jefferies is her dream twin, a man who has come to prefer the prurient watching of life to actually living it.