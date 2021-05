Orlando, Fla.—Coverings, the largest international tile and stone exhibition and conference in North America, will host a lineup of informative sessions, some offering Continuing Education Units (CEUs), for Coverings 2021. Attendees of the event, taking place here July 7-9, 2021, will have access to an extensive offering of featured educational sessions highlighted in three tracks: Installation & Fabrication, Workforce & Profits and Materials & Trends. All of the learning opportunities aim to provide eager show-goers with the relevant education they need to excel in today’s highly competitive tile, stone and design marketplace, according to show organizers.