Local Beekeeper explains the importance of saving honeybees

By Katie McGraw
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 22 hours ago
May 20 is World Bee Day, and one local beekeeper wants you to know the importance of honeybees, and what you should do if there is a swarm near your home.

When you hear a buzzing near your ear, it may be instinct to swat, run or even scream, however, beekeeper Mike Malainy asks you to leave them "bee," and he will be the first to respond to save them.

"It is never good to spray honeybees," explains Malainy. "They carry the weight of the planet on their backs."

Malainy is the founder of Malainy Honey Farm and says bees are excellent pollinators of our food, and your garden will suffer unless honeybees visit. According to Malainy, without honeybees, it is speculated that half of all life on Earth would perish. He is dedicated to saving swarms across Lake and Geauga Counties.

A swarm happens when a queen leaves a hive because the bees are running out of room. The queen can land on your car, fence or home with part of her hive. That is when you can call a local beekeeper to come out and rescue the swarm to create a new colony.

Beekeepers understand if you are afraid or allergic to bees, but in reality, there is no reason to be scared.

"They are not going to do you any harm," Malainy said. "Do not kill them. We will come and get them."

Believe it or not, this is only one of Malainey's jobs. He is a police officer by night and beekeeper by day. Malainy has been a police officer in Northeast Ohio for the last 17 years. He was inspired to start his honey farm following the tragic death of his friend and coworker, who was killed in the line of duty in 2018. He says he found a lot of peace in beekeeping because he likes to help things, people, and now bees in his off time.

Honeybees are on their own mission to help us. If you do not get between their colony and their goal, they will not bother you.

"If you are lucky enough to have a honeybee land on you, thank the honey bee for their service," Malainy says.

If you find a swarm of bees near or around your house, you can reach out to Malainy on his Facebook page , or you can call or text him at (440)-669-7732. You can also contact him if there is a hive and he will help find someone to safely remove it. You can also purchase Malainy Honey from Lake Metroparks Farmpark in Kirtland.

