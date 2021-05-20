newsbreak-logo
Lakewood, WA

Letter: City of Lakewood needs district representation

By The Suburban Times
The Suburban Times
 1 day ago

As reported in The Suburban times, candidate filing week is open from May 17 through 4:30 p.m. on Friday May 21. Four council positions are up for election/re-election. I personally do not have any real issues with the actual persons currently holding office. What I do have an issue with is the formation and representation of the Council.

