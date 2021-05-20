newsbreak-logo
Pecaminosa - A Pixel Noir Game launches on May 27 for Nintendo Switch and PC

By Adam Vitale
rpgsite.net
 1 day ago

Badland Publishing and Cereal Games have announced that noir pixel-art 'Police Action' RPG Pecaminosa will launch for Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam) on May 27. The game is also set to release for PlayStation 4 and Xbox later in 2021. A launch trailer, description, and screenshot set can be found...

www.rpgsite.net
