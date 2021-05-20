newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

BMW Driving Academy is allegedly leaving the Maisach facility

By Horatiu Boeriu
BMW BLOG
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most important BMW facilities near Munich is Maisach, home to the BMW Driving Academy. The driving school opened twelve years ago on the former Fürstenfeldbruck airfield and has since hosted many driving schools, car launches and internal events. A report today from Merkur.de says that BMW is allegedly closing the Maisach facility. The grounds will only be used primarily for internal events. An official confirmation of this is still pending.

www.bmwblog.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving Schools#Off Road#The Bmw Driving Academy#F Rstenfeldbruck#The Bavarian Ministry Of#The Driving Academy#Bimmertoday#Driving Academy Maisach#Driver Training#Car Launches#Flight Operations#Off Road Experience#Drift Training#Numerous Racetracks#Arjeplog#Home#Internal Events#Spectacular Locations#Winter Training#Munich
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
Country
South Africa
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
News/Talk KFYO

The Car Pro Test Drives the ﻿2021 BMW 430i Coupe

Thursday on KFYO Mornings with Dave King and Matt Martin, The Car Pro Jerry Reynolds joined Dave and Matt to talk about his test drive of the week, the continued car shortage and when he expects it to end, as well as other auto industry news. This week The Car...
CarsJustLuxe.com

Driving the 2021 BMW M2 CS on Track

When the BMW M2 came out in 2016, it was the best driver’s car across the entire BMW range. Now there’s a new more powerful version called the 2021 BMW M2 CS – and it’s even better. Our track-only opportunity included both the manual and dual-clutch automatic. Yep, a manual...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Nissan Tortured An Intern To Make Its Cars Better

While many automakers are eyeing a future of hands-off driving technology, we’re still a ways off from getting there. That’s why Nissan recently used one of its interns as a tool to improve the ProPilot hands-on driver-assistance system. Back in 2018, Tyler Szymkowski was an engineering intern at Nissan. Contrary...
CarsBMW BLOG

VIDEO: POV Drive Video of E12 BMW 5 Series

Of all the generations of BMW 5 Series, the one that’s probably overlooked the most is the original E12-generation. Not because it’s bad but because so many of its successors were legendary sedans. The E28 that immediately followed was an incredible car, the E34 was a high-tech marvel for its time, and the E39 was essentially perfection (and still is). However, the humble E12 BMW 5 Series was actually a great little sedan and one that’s still enjoyable to this day, as evidenced by this new POV drive video.
Carswardsauto.com

BMW’s New 2-Series Coupe Remains a Joy to Drive

Having produced one of the more compelling driver’s cars in recent years with the first-generation 2-Series Coupe, BMW was unlikely to stray too far from its original formula when it came to engineering its successor. So, it is no surprise when BMW’s head of driving dynamics, Jos van As, tells...
CarsCAR Magazine

BMW 2-series prototype drive: the last of its kind

In essence a rebodied two-door 3-series, the only surviving rear-wheel drive 20series model also sports more aggressive and grown up proportions. There's a much wider front track (by 52mm), extended wheelbase (by 51mm), flared arches and more extreme aerodynamics, which mean front axle lift is halved. What else is new?
CarsBMW BLOG

Video: Hoovie buys another BMW, a N54 135i Coupe this time

The BMW 1 Series Coupe was and still is a very appreciated car. Its M version, namely the BMW 1M Coupe, is regarded by many as one of the best models to come out of the capable hands of the people in Munich. Ever. Some people might also know that if you couldn’t get your hands on one back in the day (as the production was limited), you could go for the next best thing, which is a BMW 135i as the engines were quite similar.
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Tesla claims driver was behind the wheel of unexplained ‘autopilot’ crash but police dispute it ‘100%’

Tesla executives have claimed that there was a driver behind the wheel when one of the company’s cars was involved in a crash that killed two men.This would be an ordinary assumption for other cars, but investigators’ initial probe concluded that nobody was driving the Tesla Model S – which is fitted with self-driving, ‘Autopilot’ capabilities.“We have witness statements from people that said they left to test drive the vehicle without a driver and to show the friend how it can drive itself,” Mark Herman from Harris County Precinct 4 was quoted saying in the report. The police were “100 per...
CarsRoad & Track

Watch This BMW M3 Go From Wrecked to Rebuilt in Just 10 Minutes

There's a reason cars with frame damage are usually written off and sent to the junkyard. Even if they're repaired, their structural rigidity has been compromised for good, meaning they wouldn't exactly fair too well if they were to get into another accident. Things work a bit differently in Russia. There, even cars that have suffered significant damage, such as this wrecked M3, are repaired and put back on the road.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

California BMW Owner Sued by Neighbors for Loud Exhaust, Risky Driving

They claim he "breached the covenant of quiet enjoyment" of their home for five years. Car enthusiasts often find themselves in the sights of their neighbors for working on vehicles in their driveway or having a ride that's a bit too old or obnoxious. Typically, if the complaint is legitimate, this is taken care of through a home owner's association. But when there's no HOA, well, people get sued.
Violent CrimesAUTOCAR.co.uk

New Genesis G70 Shooting Brake is Europe-specific estate

New premium brand Genesis has unveiled the G70 Shooting Brake, which will be the firm’s first model developed specifically for the European market. Hyundai’s premium brand will launch in the UK this summer, initially selling the G80 saloon and GV80 SUV. Those will soon be followed by the smaller GV70 SUV and the G70, in both saloon and newly revealed estate form.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Toyota Land Cruiser Spied On The Move Without Camo

Toyota seems to be having a hard time hiding the SUV. Another day, another sighting of the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser without any covering. We've seen the full-size SUV and the entirety of its design while standing still, both in photos and on video. Now, watch it move around completely naked and oblivious of the fact that it's being filmed.
CarsTop Speed

BMW’s First Electric M Car Will Sound Kind of Like A Space Ship

Even we - car enthusiasts - must acknowledge that EVs are now part of automotive culture. Although there is still a debate around their sustainability or even the point of EVs in general, one aspect we can all agree on is the sound, or more specifically the lack thereof. BMW M has recognized that electrification has taken away an important aspect for the car enthusiast, so they have enlisted the help of legendary composer Hans Zimmer in order to try and create a thrilling futuristic sound for their first EV.
Carsdesignboom.com

ASKA is a street-legal flying car that could take off in 2026

Back in 2019, american startup next future mobility (NFT) announced plans to build a flying car that looked like an SUV and could take off using a set of retractable wings. dubbed ASKA — which means flying bird in japanese — the world’s first drive and fly aerial mobility vehicle has been made available for pre-order. the new door-to-door mobility option offers users the freedom to choose to travel on the road or in the air.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2022 Bentley Flying Spur: More Luxury Is Standard

When W.O. and Horace Bentley put pen to paper and created the Bentley Motor Company in 1919, their objective was simple: build some of the best cars in the world. Now, more than 100 years into the company's life, Bentley might be closer to that ambition than ever before. We've already gone over the excellence of the new Flying Spur in detail, but Bentley recently made some changes that will hopefully make its only sedan even better.
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Toyota Corolla: A History of the Best-Selling Car of All Time

The Toyota Corolla has been around for more than 50 years and today is in its 12th generation. Debuting in 1966, it became a global best-seller by 1974. It became the best-selling nameplate in June 1997. By 2000, the Corolla made up 20 percent of Toyota’s worldwide sales. More than 46 million Toyota Corolla vehicles have been sold, according to Autoevolution.