BMW Driving Academy is allegedly leaving the Maisach facility
One of the most important BMW facilities near Munich is Maisach, home to the BMW Driving Academy. The driving school opened twelve years ago on the former Fürstenfeldbruck airfield and has since hosted many driving schools, car launches and internal events. A report today from Merkur.de says that BMW is allegedly closing the Maisach facility. The grounds will only be used primarily for internal events. An official confirmation of this is still pending.www.bmwblog.com