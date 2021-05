Q I am confused about the testing schedules that I read everywhere. Does a test before departure mean a test before leaving the UK or a test before leaving to return to the UK? Is a test needed to leave the UK regardless of the country of arrival?Rob G, via the latest “Ask Me Anything” at independent.co.uk/travelA Your confusion is both understandable and common. Let me see if I can clear up the widespread misapprehensions.First, the UK government has nothing to say about testing before you leave the country. Unlike some nations, it does not require any form of testing...