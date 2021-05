The return of baseball to Massachusetts high school fields means the debut of pitch count rules that were supposed to take effect last season. Varsity pitchers are now limited to 115 pitches per outing. If they throw the 115th pitch during an at bat, they can finish the at bat before they must be removed. Depending on how many pitches are thrown, a different number of rest days will be required before the athlete can pitch again. Failure to follow those guidelines will result in the player being declared ineligible and a forfeit.