Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Madison, Platte, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Madison; Platte; Stanton SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 516 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered thunderstorms from west of David City to near Madison. Storms were moving north at around 30 mph. A little earlier there was a funnel cloud reported in Thayer county. Similar storms will be tracking northward across mainly parts of Platte and Madison counties through about 600 pm. The chance of one of the funnel clouds reaching the ground and producing a tornado is fairly low, but not zero. If you see a rotating funnel cloud, or if it reaches at least half way to the ground, please contact the National Weather Service. Locations impacted include Norfolk, Columbus, Madison, Pierce, Battle Creek, Newman Grove, Rising City, Duncan, Platte Center, Meadow Grove, Hadar, Monroe, Lindsay, Creston, Humphrey, Tarnov, Cornlea, College View Trailer Park, Camp Pawnee and Lake North Babcock Campground.