Special Weather Statement issued for Cedar, Knox, Pierce, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Cedar The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Cedar County in northeastern Nebraska * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 444 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Hartington, or 18 miles southwest of Vermillion, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Emergency Management confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * The tornado will be near Coleridge around 455 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Obert. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...1.75IN