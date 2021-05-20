Special Weather Statement issued for Cedar, Knox, Pierce, Wayne by NWS

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cedar; Knox; Pierce; Wayne SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN WAYNE...EASTERN PIERCE SOUTHEASTERN KNOX AND SOUTHWESTERN CEDAR COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM CDT At 617 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 5 miles northeast of Hadar, or 10 miles north of Norfolk, moving north at around 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm and others like it in the area could produce a funnel cloud. The chance of one of the funnel clouds reaching the ground and producing a tornado is fairly low, but not zero. If you see a rotating funnel cloud, or if it reaches at least half way to the ground, please contact the National Weather Service. Locations impacted include Pierce, Hartington, Bloomfield, Randolph, Osmond, Wausa, Hadar, Hoskins, Pleasant Valley, Magnet, McLean, Sholes, The Highway 81 And 20 Junction and Willow Creek State Recreation Area.

alerts.weather.gov
Boone County, NEweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Boone, Madison, Platte, Stanton, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Boone; Madison; Platte; Stanton; Wayne FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 38 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Stanton, Boone, Madison, Wayne and Platte Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Antelope County, NEweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Antelope, Boone, Burt, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Knox, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps this evening to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Burt; Cedar; Colfax; Cuming; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Stanton; Thurston; Wayne FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as the lower 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and west central Iowa. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Hartington, NEhartington.net

Hartington residents feel fortunate that tornado didn't cause any damage

HARTINGTON — A tornado made a leisurely trip over Hartington has week, but fortunately left little damage in its wake. The National Weather Service office in Valley issued a severe thunderstorm warning for this area late Wedneseday afternoon. A tornado warning was then issued for portions of Cedar County near Hartington after area tornado spotters confirmed the presence of a tornado.
Cedar County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cedar by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 15:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cedar The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Cedar County in northeastern Nebraska * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 346 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Yankton, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Hartington, Wynot, Fordyce, St. Helena, Obert and Brooky Bottom. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...<50MPH
Cedar County, NEweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Cedar by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Cedar The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Cedar County in northeastern Nebraska * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 444 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Hartington, or 18 miles southwest of Vermillion, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Emergency Management confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * The tornado will be near Coleridge around 455 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Obert. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...1.75IN
Cedar County, NENorfolk Daily News

Wednesday storms bring tornadoes to Meadow Grove, Cedar County

Northeast Nebraska’s received its first brush of the season with severe weather on Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service office in Omaha/Valley issued a severe thunderstorm warning for central Madison County at about 4:15 p.m. as a system suspected of packing half-dollar-sized hail popped up south of Meadow Grove. The...
Cedar County, NESand Hills Express

Tornado warning in eastern Cedar County

OMAHA, Neb. -- The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a Tornado Warning for Eastern Cedar County in northeastern Nebraska until 5:15 PM CDT. At 4:44 a confirmed tornado was located near Hartington, or 18 miles southwest of Vermillion, moving southeast at 20 miles per hour. The National Weather...
Hartington, NEswiowanewssource.com

Tornado touches down near Hartington

HARTINGTON, Neb. -- A tornado touched ground in rural Cedar County Wednesday as a storm cell along an approaching cold front moved through Northeast Nebraska. The tornado touched down briefly at approximately 4:50 p.m. about seven miles east of Hartington. No damage was reported, according to the National Weather Service in Omaha.
Cedar County, NEsiouxlandnews.com

Tornado touchdown in Cedar County, what we know so far

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Morning rain and mid-day sunshine gave storms across Siouxland just enough energy to create some severe conditions Wednesday. In total, the national weather service issued 4 warnings, 3 for severe thunderstorms and one for a confirmed tornado touchdown. That touchdown was East of Hartington in Cedar...
Boone County, NEweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Boone, Burt, Butler, Cass, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 19:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Burt; Butler; Cass; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Douglas; Lancaster; Madison; Platte; Saline; Sarpy; Saunders; Seward; Stanton; Thurston; Washington; Wayne RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA Winds are not as strong as they were earlier today and relative humidity values have increased. The Red Flag Warning which was in effect will be allowed to expire at 8 pm.