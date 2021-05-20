Special Weather Statement issued for Cedar, Knox, Pierce, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-20 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cedar; Knox; Pierce; Wayne SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN WAYNE...EASTERN PIERCE SOUTHEASTERN KNOX AND SOUTHWESTERN CEDAR COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM CDT At 617 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 5 miles northeast of Hadar, or 10 miles north of Norfolk, moving north at around 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm and others like it in the area could produce a funnel cloud. The chance of one of the funnel clouds reaching the ground and producing a tornado is fairly low, but not zero. If you see a rotating funnel cloud, or if it reaches at least half way to the ground, please contact the National Weather Service. Locations impacted include Pierce, Hartington, Bloomfield, Randolph, Osmond, Wausa, Hadar, Hoskins, Pleasant Valley, Magnet, McLean, Sholes, The Highway 81 And 20 Junction and Willow Creek State Recreation Area.alerts.weather.gov