Hundreds show support for Palestinian people in Milwaukee rally

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Milwaukee Thursday afternoon to protest attacks by Israel against Palestinian civilians amid tensions in the Gaza Strip.

The rally came hours after Israel and Hamas both agreed to a mutual, unconditional cease-fire after an 11-day military operation in the Gaza Strip, according to President Joe Biden, who spoke with international leaders.

Those TMJ4 talked to said they were there to bring awareness to the people of Milwaukee, but also said the unprecedented social media attention this most recent conflict has gotten has flipped the script.

Winding through the streets of Milwaukee's east side, the “Rally for Palestinians” started at an art installation known as "The Calling.”

Social media has changed the narrative this time, said Nyle Numaan. For what is generally oversimplified into a battle over land, Numann says this time the Palestinian social media army has spoken out loudly and made the world listen, the cause taking a cue from last summer's Black Lives Matter movement.

“I think that's the true weapon that we are using, exposure, and they are being exposed in so many different ways that people didn't know,” said Numann.

It appears Thursday's rally, called "Rally for Palestine," was organized by a number of groups in Milwaukee: AMP, ISM, MMWC, JVP, Voces de la Frontera, SJP Marquette, SJP UWM, MSA Marquette, MSA UWM, MCHC, Masjid Quaran, Masjid Mubarak/Rohingya American Society, Masjid ar-Rahman and Masjid al-Huda, according to an online flyer.

Many there also called on lawmakers to stop the sale of military weapons to Israel. The rally continued through the streets for nearly two hours this evening.

The cease-fire decision came amid global pressure on both Israel and Hamas to quell the violence that has erupted in Gaza in the past week.

According to CNN, more than 220 Palestinians, including more than 60 children, had been killed in the 10 days of violence. CNN added that during that time span, 12 Israelis had been killed, including two children.

While Hamas, a Palestinian fundamentalist military operation, has fired hundreds of rockets into Israel, Israeli defense systems have shot down the majority of those missiles.

