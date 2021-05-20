newsbreak-logo
Millard Schools therapy dog gets big sendoff for retirement

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 22 hours ago
A therapy dog named Moyo who worked at Wheeler Elementary in the Millard School District is retiring — but not before the kids sent her off in style.

In a video, posted to Twitter, the staff and students celebrated the dog on her last "Moyo Monday."

She got plenty of pets and treats for her 11 years of service to the district.

Her owner, Dayna Derichs is a teacher-librarian at the school.

Watch aww-inspiring retirement video below:

