Obituaries

Tammy J. Simkins

By pwsadmin
977wmoi.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTammy J. Simkins, 66, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Monday, May 17, 2021, 10:30 PM at her home. Tammy was born on December 30, 1954 in Galesburg. She was the daughter of Leonard “Buck” A. and Vera M. (Shaw) Byerly. Tammy married the love of her life, Mike Simkins in Davenport on May 19, 1989. Together, they celebrated 32 years of marriage. She is survived by her husband, Mike; children, Zach (Pauline) Asbury of Knoxville, Jacob (Tag) Hartman-Simkins of Brooklyn, NY and Jadian (Cory) Bishop of Woodstock, AL; her siblings, Mark (Lorrie) Byerly of Galesburg, Lenny (Sally) Byerly of Salisbury Center, NY and Larry Raaen of Pickens, SC; her adoring grandchildren, Waylon Asbury, Luca Bishop and Briggs Bishop; and her loving puppy dogs, Rio and Janie. Tammy was preceded in death by her parents.

977wmoi.com
Auburn, CAgoldcountrymedia.com

Tammy Walsh

With sadness and an abundance of love, we share with you that Tammy Walsh passed away on Tuesday, May 4th, at our home in Auburn. She was surrounded by her family. Tammy fought a rare liver disease for three years which was much longer than she was initially expected to have been able to survive.
Orange, TXkogt.com

Tammie D. LeBlanc

The Celebration of Life for Mrs. Tammie Dawn LeBlanc, 56, of Orange, will be Friday, May 14, 2021 at 3pm at St. Mary’s Cemetery Columbarium under the direction of Sparrow Funeral Home. Tammie LeBlanc was the daughter of Mary and Charles B. Hadnot. Born in Los Angeles, CA, she was...
Educationfairgrovenews.com

Farewell To Tammy Lucas

Tammy Lucas is a kindergarten teacher at Fair Grove that will be retiring at the end of the 2020-2021 school year. Lucas has been teaching for 30 years and all of those years have been at Fair Grove; she even graduated from Fair Grove. However, after all this time it still wasn’t an easy decision to retire. “I thought it would be easy to say goodbye to setting alarms, waiting for a snow day call, and PD days, but it was not an easy decision when the day came for me to decide to retire. The act of saying farewell to the halls of Fair Grove, the administration, peers and KIDS are what I will miss the very most,” explained Lucas.
Great Falls, MTKHQ Right Now

Search for Tammy Goff appears to be over

Great Falls, Mont. - A non profit group called Adventures with Purpose (AWP) says they're the ones responsible for finding Tammy Goff. Her body was discovered inside the truck she was last seen in, in the Missouri River Friday afternoon. Jared Leisek, with AWP, told viewers on a live stream on YouTube Bob Goff, Tammy's husband, asked for their help.
Chester, VAeasternshorepost.com

Javonta D. Davis

Mr. Javonta D. Davis, of Chester, Va., formerly of the Shore, was called home to eternal rest Sunday, May 2, 2021, at VCU Health in Richmond. Born in Nassawadox, Javonta was the beloved son of Christopher Davis and Tonieko and Paul McCray Jr. He was affectionately known as “Chip” by his family and friends. Upon graduation, he pursued a career in the U.S. Air Force, but was unable to fulfill this duty due to his illness. When his health improved, he gained employment at Jiffy Lube in Midlothian, Va.
Niles, MIWSJM

Emma Jean Schrumpf

Emma J. Schrumpf, 97, faithful servant passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Brentwood of Niles. Services to honor Emma will take place May 15, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home at noon with a time of visitation beginning an hour prior. She will be laid to rest next to...
Winona, MNwinonapost.com

Bollant, Robert J.

Robert J. Bollant, 85, of Winona, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020. He was born December 15, 1934, in Dodgeville, Wis., to William and Frances (Schnorenberg) Bollant. On September 5, 1959, he married Judith Blackbourn in Madison, Wis., Judith died on September 20, 2003. On August 20, 2004, he married Carolyn Boyum at Pleasant Valley in Winona. Carolyn died March 31, 2019.
Delmar, MDstarpublications.online

Corporal Keith Andrew Heacook

Corporal Keith Andrew Heacook, badge number 913-10, answered his final call of duty on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Born on Dec. 7, 1966 in Pompton Lakes, New Jersey, he was the youngest of seven children. Officer Heacook graduated from Cape Henlopen High School and Sussex Tech with the class of 1986. Following his high school graduation, Keith earned his degree in Criminal Justice from Del-Tech Community College in Georgetown. The first four years of Keith’s career in law enforcement began at the Wicomico County Detention Center. On June 28, 1998, he joined the Delmar Police Department and proudly served his community for over 22 years.
Obituarieswwnytv.com

Caroline Thomasine Lafian, 54, of Fowler

FOWLER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Caroline Thomasine Lafian, age 54, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 14, 2021 due to a chronic illness. A dear friend and caregiver was by her side. She was born to the late Natalie and Mike Lafian, her devoted parents, on March 4, 1967. She was predeceased by her sister Linda K. Cope of Franklin TN in 2011.
Lewisburg, KYFranklin Favorite

Anna Gene Brooks

Anna Gene Brooks, 70, of Lewisburg, Ky., passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Tristar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. She was born Sunday, Dec. 24, 1950, in Central City, Ky., the daughter of the late Marjorie Noffsinger. She was the wife of the late Glendall Brooks. She...
Musicliveforlivemusic.com

Daniel Hutchens, Co-Founder Of Beloved Athens Band Bloodkin, Passes Away

Daniel Hutchens, the co-founder and vocalist of beloved Athens rock outfit Bloodkin, has died after suffering a stroke, a representative for the band confirmed. Hutchens and Bloodkin co-founder Eric Carter first met as children in West Virginia. They solidified their early friendship based on a mutual love of baseball, comic books, and rock n’ roll music. After high school, they started getting a little more serious about their blossoming songwriting partnership, and by the early ‘90s they had a catalog of over 300 compositions.
Militaryhistorynet.com

Lasting Void: The Death of General Albert Sidney Johnston

The Western Confederate Army never recovered from Albert Sidney Johnston’s April 1862 death at Shiloh. General, are you wounded,” Isham G. Harris frantically asked as Albert Sidney Johnston slumped in his saddle about midday April 6, 1862. At dawn, Johnston’s Army of the Mississippi had launched a surprise attack on the Union Army of the Tennessee near Pittsburg Landing, Tenn., but seemingly little had gone right since. The Confederates took about six hours to completely break through the initial line of Union camps, defended by less than half of Ulysses S. Grant’s army, before slamming into the bulk of the Federal force—comprising veterans who put up a stiff fight across the battlefield. As Johnston’s army tried to turn the Union left, the storied commander realized the attack had stalled and rode east to give the effort his personal attention. He succeeded in getting the assault moving again, but his aggressiveness would cost him his life. Shot in his right leg, his popliteal artery severed by a Minié ball, Johnston bled to death within an hour.
Waveland, MSSea Coast Echo

Eldridge Lewis

On March 12, 2021, Eldridge Lewis passed away peacefully at the age of 99. He had been married for 60 years to Margaret (deceased), who together raised six children: Mark Lewis (Alida), Joellyn McCrory (Michael), Scott Lewis (deceased), Mary Barbara Witter (Michael), Peter Lewis (Margaret), and Sheila Hagin. He was the proud great grandfather of eight, and the proud grandfather of nine: Michael McCrory (Jessica), Lindsay Monti (Christopher), Thomas Witter, Mark Witter (Melissa), Anna Lewis, Daniel Lewis, Emily Weems (Kelly), Zachary Hagin, and Matthew Hagin.
Violent CrimesLongview News-Journal

Reagan: What really killed Ma'Khia Bryant?

Most of the country has seen video of the tragic death of Ma’Khia Bryant. She’s the 16-year-old girl from Columbus, Ohio, who was shot four times on April 20 by a police officer as she was about to stab another young woman with a kitchen knife. Many people blame the...
ObituariesThe Guardian

Nicholas Britton obituary

My husband, Nicholas Britton, who has died aged 67 of bone cancer, was a pioneering mathematical biologist whose research covered a huge range of subjects, from how malaria is transmitted to the growth of tree rings, and dialects in bird song. His teaching and work on modelling techniques made an...
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Estate of Nancy Carole Robinson

EXECUTOR’S - ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE. Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Nancy Carole Robinson of Transylvania County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claim against the Estate of Nancy Carole Robinson to present them to the undersigned on or before August 20, 2021 or the claim will be forever barred thereafter.
Melvin, KYq95fm.net

Liza Ann Collins Johnson

Liza Ann Collins Johnson 90 years of age, widow of Melvin Johnson went peacefully home on May 20, 2021 she left behind her loving children, Georgia Ann Johnson Cantrell and Jerry Wayne (Sherlene) Johnson of Winchester, KY. Liza Ann was born on Oct. 12, 1930 to the late Felix and...
Pierce, NENorfolk Daily News

Daniel and Cheryl Wragge

Daniel and Cheryl (Tacey) Wragge will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, May 15. They were married in Pierce and moved to Tulsa, Okla., where they resided for 17 years, moving back to Pierce with their family in 1988. They have two sons and six grandchildren: Nicholas and Julie...
Wise, VACoalfield.com

BOBBY JOE WHEATLEY

Bobby Joe Wheatley, 85, of Wise, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 3, 2021. Joe was born at his home in Wise, Virginia to Stewart and Maude Wheatley. Throughout his life, he placed a very high importance on providing for and raising his family. He worked as an insurance salesman for People’s Life Insurance and retired after 25 years of service. In addition to his career, he enjoyed maintaining the family apple orchard and farm. Traveling was a passion of his and visiting every state in our country was one of his proudest lifetime goals. Joe was very active in the community, knew nearly everyone, and never met a stranger. He was also a longtime member of East Park Avenue Baptist Church.