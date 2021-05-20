Tammy J. Simkins
Tammy J. Simkins, 66, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Monday, May 17, 2021, 10:30 PM at her home. Tammy was born on December 30, 1954 in Galesburg. She was the daughter of Leonard "Buck" A. and Vera M. (Shaw) Byerly. Tammy married the love of her life, Mike Simkins in Davenport on May 19, 1989. Together, they celebrated 32 years of marriage. She is survived by her husband, Mike; children, Zach (Pauline) Asbury of Knoxville, Jacob (Tag) Hartman-Simkins of Brooklyn, NY and Jadian (Cory) Bishop of Woodstock, AL; her siblings, Mark (Lorrie) Byerly of Galesburg, Lenny (Sally) Byerly of Salisbury Center, NY and Larry Raaen of Pickens, SC; her adoring grandchildren, Waylon Asbury, Luca Bishop and Briggs Bishop; and her loving puppy dogs, Rio and Janie. Tammy was preceded in death by her parents.