CMS 8th Grader: Anti-Vaccination propaganda is just plain wrong and even dangerous.
Walking down Greenwich Avenue, my friends and I hear blaring rock music. I turn around and see a short black truck driving slowly in the street. On this truck, text saying “Wake Up”, “Do You Know the Risk?”, “Is it Worth Risking Unnecessary Side Effects?”, “Will You Fight Back?”, and “Is It Really Just a Mask?” flash up on a screen with images of the COVID-19 vaccines and the American flag behind them.greenwichfreepress.com