CMS 8th Grader: Anti-Vaccination propaganda is just plain wrong and even dangerous.

I have a confession: I used to judge parents all of the time. As a pediatrician in training, before I had my own daughter, it was easy to silently criticize. Usually my judgment was mild, silent and fleeting, breezing through my mind as parents confessed the small ways in which they had been unable to follow whatever pediatric rule I was reviewing. But with vaccines, it was hard not to judge more harshly. As I counseled parent after parent who had declined to give their children potentially lifesaving immunizations, I could not reconcile their love and adoration with their decision to deny their babies these miracles of modern medicine.