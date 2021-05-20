newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenwich, CT

CMS 8th Grader: Anti-Vaccination propaganda is just plain wrong and even dangerous.

By greenwichfreepress
greenwichfreepress.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWalking down Greenwich Avenue, my friends and I hear blaring rock music. I turn around and see a short black truck driving slowly in the street. On this truck, text saying “Wake Up”, “Do You Know the Risk?”, “Is it Worth Risking Unnecessary Side Effects?”, “Will You Fight Back?”, and “Is It Really Just a Mask?” flash up on a screen with images of the COVID-19 vaccines and the American flag behind them.

greenwichfreepress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwich, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Education
Greenwich, CT
Health
Greenwich, CT
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cms#Cdc#Plain Text#Mental Health#Disease Control#Vaccine Development#Cms#American#The Johnson Johnson#Cdc#Johns Hopkins Medicine#Covid 19 Vaccination#Misinformation#Covid 19 Vaccines#Vaccine Research#Unnecessary Side Effects#Mrna Vaccines#Prior Pandemics#Animal#Fever
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
FDA
News Break
Science
Related
KidsWashington Post

Kids’ covid vaccines are on the way. Parents, don’t let anti-vax propaganda fool you.

I have a confession: I used to judge parents all of the time. As a pediatrician in training, before I had my own daughter, it was easy to silently criticize. Usually my judgment was mild, silent and fleeting, breezing through my mind as parents confessed the small ways in which they had been unable to follow whatever pediatric rule I was reviewing. But with vaccines, it was hard not to judge more harshly. As I counseled parent after parent who had declined to give their children potentially lifesaving immunizations, I could not reconcile their love and adoration with their decision to deny their babies these miracles of modern medicine.
Healthkhn.org

CMS Boosts Vaccine Requirements For Nursing Homes

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services want more visibility into vaccination rates at nursing homes and are now requiring reports every two weeks. The agency also published an interim rule that would require care facilities to offer covid shots and vaccine education to residents and staffers. Federal health officials...
Pharmaceuticalsyoursun.com

LETTER: Letter was wrong about vaccine's dangers

Sunday’s letter indicating mRNA vaccines could have negative impacts on one’s DNA, especially children’s, is based on misconceptions of how the vaccines work. mRNA vaccines, like Moderna and Pfizer, contain mRNA specifically engineered to produce the coronavirus spike protein, incapsulated in lipid-protective nanoparticles. After vaccination, these particles fuse to surrounding cells, releasing mRNA into the cell. The cell’s ribosomes read the encoded instructions carried by the mRNA and build virus spike proteins.
Industrytechnocracy.news

Demand Craters As Propaganda To ‘Create Vaccine Demand’ Spikes

Technocracy is the “science of social engineering” and so Technocrats are “using surveillance, bots, and ‘behavior change’ mass marketing schemes to press reluctant people into getting the shots.” This alone should be enough to cause everyone to caution. ⁃ TN Editor. The U.S. is awash in a surplus of coronavirus...
Congress & Courtsgorgenewscenter.com

Wyden Applauds CMS Rule on Nursing Home COVID-19 Vaccination Reporting

Washington, D.C. – Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today issued a statement after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released an interim final rule revising COVID-19 vaccine education, delivery and reporting requirements in long-term care facilities, including nursing homes that participate in Medicare and Medicaid, and intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities (ICF-IID):
Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

Review New CMS Vaccines Rule: It May Soon Apply to More Facilities

The federal agency is seeking comment, which is due 90 days after it is formally published in the Federal Register. It is set to be published May 13, meaning the deadline for comment is August 11. — Editor's note: This article was originally published by the HCProAccreditation & Quality Compliance Center.
Public HealthKEYT

Wait, does this mean the pandemic is over for vaccinated people?

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday abruptly changed its guidance on masks and social distancing, saying people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 don’t have to wear masks indoors, and they don’t have to keep their distance from others. “If you are fully vaccinated, you can...
Pharmaceuticalsthebulletin.org

Disinformation watch: How a Bulletin story about self-spreading vaccines was used in anti-vaxxer propaganda

Some media outlets pay too much attention to readership statistics; most pay at least some. And paying attention we were a week or so ago when a Bulletin story from September began driving thousands of views per day, even more traffic than when we first published it. Naturally, we debated: Should we produce more coverage on this apparently hot topic, self-spreading vaccines? And who was this interested audience anyway? The answer, as it turns out, was disappointing.
PharmaceuticalsNaturalNews

A colossal coverup of countless COVID vaccine “coincidences”

(Natural News) Back in February, CNN did a “hatchet job” on us. It was nothing but utter lies and nonsense and personal attacks. Then in March, the “Center for Countering Digital Hate” (CCDH) posted their ‘Top 10’ list of Anti-Vaxxers that need to be removed from Facebook and Instagram. (Article...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Tucker Carlson makes outrageous claim that 30 people every day are dying from vaccines (they aren’t)

Outspoken Fox News host Tucker Carlson has again created controversy after claiming that dozens of Americans are dying each day from Covid-19 vaccinations. On Wednesday’s edition of his show, Carlson poured speculation on the effectiveness of the vaccine, which has been rolled out at a rapid pace in the United States. However, despite this Carlson told his viewers not to trust the vaccines despite the numerous safety tests that they would have had to have gone through as apparently, more than 3,000 people have died since taking the vaccine in the US.The Fox host said: “Between late December of...
Public HealthPosted by
Deadline

‘Last Week Tonight’: John Oliver Pleads Viewers To Combat Misinformation On COVID-19 Vaccine, “Please Just Try As Hard As You Can”

After a one week break, John Oliver came back to Last Week Tonight via “the void” to deliver his informative segment dispelling myths about the COVID-19 vaccine. The United States is currently experiencing a steep drop-off of coronavirus cases and an increasing vaccination rate. Through steady vaccine supplies, the US is avoiding the fate of other ill-equipped countries like India, which recently broke the world record of over 400,000 daily COVID cases. More than half of American adults have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine and hope for normalcy seems to be on the horizon.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

CDC exaggerated outdoor Covid transmission risk by saying 'less than 10%' of infections happen outside when true risk is below 1%: Critics blast agency for using misleading data to tell Americans to keep masks on

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) estimate of the risk of COVID-19 transmission outdoors is misleading, public health experts warn. When the federal health agency released new guidelines on masks for fully vaccinated people last month, director Dr Rochelle Walensky stated that 'less than 10 percent' of coronavirus spread was occurring outside.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Fauci slams Senator Ron Johnson for questioning why US should vaccinate everyone

Dr Anthony Fauci has challenged Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson over comments the Republican lawmaker made about everybody receiving a Covid-19 vaccine. In an interview with a conservative talk show host, Mr Johnson suggested that the push from health officials for everybody to get inoculated against the novel virus was unnecessary. "Because it's not a fully approved vaccine, I think we probably should have limited the distribution to it to the really vulnerable," Mr Johnson said. "What is the point? If the science tells us the vaccines are 95 per cent effective. So, if you have a vaccine, quite...