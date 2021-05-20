newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Kentucky reports 575 new confirmed cases of virus

By PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 22 hours ago

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — Kentucky reported 575 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 12 virus-related deaths Thursday, continuing a trend that Gov. Andy Beshear called “very good news” at a press briefing earlier this week.

As cases continue to decline and more Kentuckians become vaccinated, the state has moved to roll back some social distancing guidelines set in place to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Kentucky’s coronavirus-related capacity restrictions, as well as the state’s mask mandate, will mostly end on June 11. Masks will still be required on public transportation, schools, long-term care facilities, prisons and homeless shelters.

More than 1.94 million Kentuckians — about 43% of the state’s population — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The extra time before the coronavirus restrictions end will give younger Kentuckians a chance to become fully vaccinated in time, the Democratic governor said. The Bluegrass state began vaccinating residents ages 12 to 15 on May 13.

“I believe they deserve the opportunity to get fully vaccinated before people’s contacts increase significantly,” he said. “It also gives notice to everybody else, there’s going to be more potential for exposure as things are even that much more normal.

The state’s test positivity rate is 2.70%. The test positivity rate is an indicator of the extent of the spread of the virus. If the rate is less than 5% for two weeks and testing is widespread, the virus is considered under control, according to the World Health Organization.

Three of Kentucky’s 120 counties, Webster County, Owen County and Rockcastle County, are reported to be in the red zone — the most serious category for COVID-19 incidence rates. People in those counties are asked to follow stricter recommended guidelines to contain the virus.

__

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

460K+
Followers
225K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Governor#State Schools#Ap#Democratic#Deaths#Covid 19 Incidence Rates#Prisons#Population#Younger Kentuckians#Ky#Rockcastle County#News#Public Transportation#Care#This Week#Press Briefing#Webster County#Owen County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Kentucky Stateohiovalleyresource.org

Kentucky COVID Cases Continue To Drop

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says COVID-19 cases have declined for three weeks in a row. In his Monday briefing on coronavirus, Beshear said the state is on track to do away with its mask mandate by June 11, but there will be exceptions. Masks will still be required in health...
Kentucky StateWSIL TV

1.9 Million people in Kentucky have received at least first COVID-19 shot

(WSIL) -- On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,927,168 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky. “Overall, 54% of all Kentucky adults and 80% of Kentuckians 65 and older now have at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Gov. Beshear. “And for more good news, Kentuckians as young as 12 have started getting their shots of hope.”
Kentucky Statefoxlexington.com

Some Kentucky counties still have very low vaccination numbers

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WDKY) – Some parts of Kentucky are still seeing very low vaccination numbers. The CDC reports that some counties, such as Laurel, have less than 30 percent of their population vaccinated. Health leaders say it could be COVID fatigue, or still, fear of the vaccine. Dalton Gilbert...
Kentucky State935wain.com

Gov. Beshear: 1,927,168 People Have Received At Least Their First COVID-19 Vaccine Dose In Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (May 17, 2021) – On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,927,168 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky. “Overall, 54% of all Kentucky adults and 80% of Kentuckians 65 and older now have at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Gov. Beshear. “And for more good news, Kentuckians as young as 12 have started getting their shots of hope.”
Kentucky StateWCPO

LIVE: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's update on vaccinations, COVID-19

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on vaccinations, regulations and COVID-19 in the state. On Friday, when Beshear last addressed the state, he announced that Kentucky businesses, venues and events can return to full capacity starting June 11. The state's mask mandate will also be lifted on that day, except in "places where people are most vulnerable," Beshear said.
Kentucky Statewymt.com

Eastern Kentucky man alive following horrific crash - 6 p.m.

After a year of wedding postponements and cancellations, many couples are more than ready to say “I do.”. UK researchers working to significantly reduce the cost of capturing air pollution from plants. Updated: 13 hours ago. UK researchers working to significantly reduce the cost of capturing air pollution from plants.
Kentucky Statewnky.com

Beshear: Kentucky announces 2,750 jobs, many in Warren County

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced today that the commonwealth’s economic outlook continues to strengthen as the number of new jobs announced by private-sector businesses trends upward. Year-to-date, businesses have announced the planned and ongoing creation of nearly 2,750 full-time, Kentucky-resident jobs. That figure nearly doubles the 1,430 jobs...
Kentucky Statelanereport.com

Report: Kentucky seeing job growth but still facing workforce shortage

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce released the second of a new series of quarterly reports, “Kentucky’s Economic Recovery: A Quarterly Update of Workforce, Employment, State GDP and Exports,” to track Kentucky’s economic recovery in partnership with the University of Kentucky Center for Business and Economic Research. The...
Kentucky StateKFVS12

Ky. to end capacity restrictions and mask mandate June 11

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - On Monday, May 17, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,927,168 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky. “Overall, 54 percent of all Kentucky adults and 80 percent of Kentuckians 65 and older now have at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Gov. Beshear. “And for more good news, Kentuckians as young as 12 have started getting their shots of hope.”
Kentucky Statewdrb.com

Tax Day: Kentucky did not follow feds with unemployment break

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – As hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians who received unemployment benefits last year might have noticed when filing 2020 tax returns due today, the federal government provided a substantial tax break for income from jobless benefits. But Kentucky did not follow 18 other states in giving residents...
Kentucky Statekychamberbottomline.com

Kentucky seeing job growth but continued struggle with workforce shortage, Kentucky Chamber quarterly economic report shows

On Monday, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce released the second of a new series of quarterly reports, “Kentucky’s Economic Recovery: A Quarterly Update of Workforce, Employment, State GDP, and Exports,” to track Kentucky’s economic recovery in partnership with the University of Kentucky Center for Business and Economic Research. The second...
Kentucky Statehazard-herald.com

U.S., Europe trade talks good news for Kentucky bourbon

(The Center Square) – An announcement Monday morning by the European Union and the United States to start trade discussions on steel and aluminum will have an impact on other products, including Kentucky bourbon. The talks mean that a tariff increase on bourbon and other American whiskey exports that was...
Indiana StateWSAZ

Man wanted for robbery in Kentucky arrested in Indiana

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - The man wanted in connection for a robbery at a Walgreens in Louisa has been arrested in a different state. Louisa Police say they learned that Jeremy Burris was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Clarksville, Indiana. Burris will be extradited back to Lawrence...