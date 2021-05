Today is the deadline to file your 2020 federal and state tax returns. A few months ago, it was pushed back from the original deadline of April 15 to today due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The IRS gave filers, tax preparers and the IRS itself the extra time to sort through the changes which are affecting almost everyone’s returns this year. With the filing season starting a few weeks later this year which gave the IRS time to administer stimulus checks and other Covid-19 relief.