Tutka Bay hatchery can be a resource for generations to come

As the City Manager of Whittier, I have the privilege of working hard to serve the people of my city and the critical port we operate for the region. Every day, I’m driven by the goal of ensuring that Whittier is the best place possible for the people who choose to live here, and the flow of commerce that relies on our strategic location and infrastructure. Although the residents of Whittier come from a wide variety of walks of life, everyone here knows that salmon and access to fisheries are central to the economic health of our community.