Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville leadership roles filled

By News Staff
cbs19news
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several leadership roles in Charlottesville have been filled. According to a release, City Manager Chip Boyles announced two deputy city managers, a city attorney and a director of social services on Thursday. “I am very pleased to say that national searches to fill key leadership...

