With the conflict between Israel and Hamas intensifying, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on Sunday encouraged the Biden administration to "push harder" for a ceasefire. Since the fighting began last Monday, more than 180 Palestinians have died in Gaza, including 52 children, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. At least eight Israelis have died, including two children. Israel has been conducting airstrikes against Hamas, and in return, Hamas has been firing rockets into Israel. On Saturday, Israeli airstrikes leveled several buildings in Gaza, including one that housed offices for The Associated Press and Al Jazeera.