LAWRENCE — Lance Leipold has finalized his first Kansas football coaching staff. Leipold on Wednesday announced the 10 assistant coaches that will join him this fall at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for his inaugural season as Jayhawk head coach. Plucked away from Buffalo on April 30 by way of a six-year, $16.5 million contract, Leipold honored his promise to make his first KU staff “a blend” — it’s comprised of five coaches who served under Leipold with the Bulls and five who were assistants on last year’s Jayhawk squad.