For a lot of us, Hoppe’s No. 9 Bore solvent came in a very distinct looking and smelling glass bottle. However, over time, Hoppe’s had switched from the glass bottles over to a more modern plastic bottle and customers noticed. Due to popular demand, the classic glass bottles of Hoppe’s No. 9 are back and will be available for sale from the Hoppe’s web store. Come to think of it, one of these classic bottles of Hoppe’s No.9 might just make a great fathers day gift for your dad who still shoots.