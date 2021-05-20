All the Times the Friends Cast Has Reunited Before
The Friends cast doesn't necessarily need a big stage and James Corden to reunite. While the big upcoming reunion is obviously an exciting event for fans of the beloved comedy, it's also comforting to know that the cast hasn't really stopped reuniting since the show went off the air in 2004. They're genuine friends with each other, and have continued to hang out fairly regularly for many years.www.eonline.com