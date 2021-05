Lil Nas X is on a roll. The rapper, who recently shared with fans that he finally got his driver's license at age 22, revealed that he's dropping another single really soon. The song, titled "Sun Goes Down," arrives May 21. The artist made the announcement on his social media accounts Thursday (May 13) with the title and date, along with a raindrop emoji and teaser image. The photo shows X among the clouds, dressed in a white suit and tie -- his eyes a creepy light icy blue -- sitting cross-legged in Lotus position on a raised and winding path made purely of water, with more H20 rising from his hands.