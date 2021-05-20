Six months after ordinance’s approval, no mixed-use projects in Beverly Hills
Six months after it was approved, the mixed-use ordinance in Beverly Hills has not changed the city like many of its critics predicted. In fact, Ryan Gohlich, the city’s community development director, said no mixed-use projects have been submitted thus far when he updated the City Council on the ordinance, which allows mixed-use projects to be approved on many commercial streets by the Planning Commission and without City Council approval, half a year after it was approved.beverlypress.com