POTUS

Biden Cites His Team's Quiet Diplomacy In Cease-Fire Plan Between Israel And Hamas

By Scott Detrow
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Speaking at the White House an hour before an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire was set to go into effect in Israel and Gaza, President Biden expressed gratitude for the deal — which, if successful, would put at least a temporary halt to rocket attacks, airstrikes and other violence that has killed more than 200 Palestinians, as well as at least a dozen Israelis.

Middle EastMarshall Independent

Israel, Hamas agree to cease-fire

JERUSALEM — Israel and Hamas agreed to a cease-fire Thursday, halting a bruising 11-day war that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip, brought life in much of Israel to a standstill and left more than 200 people dead. Like the three previous wars between the bitter enemies, the latest...
Middle Eastwfxb.com

Israel and Palestinian Have Agreed to Ceasefire in the Middle East

Israel and Palestinian militant group ‘Hamas’ have agreed to a ceasefire in the Middle East. For over 11 days Israel Defense Forces have carried out an aerial bombardment on Gaza while the Palestinian Militant Group ‘Hamas’ has fired thousands of rockets into Israel. In a statement yesterday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said “the security cabinet convened this evening and accepted unanimously the recommendation of all security elements — the Chief of Staff, the head of the Shin Bet, the head of the Mossad, and the head of the National Security Council — to accept the Egyptian initiative for a mutual unconditional ceasefire.” Since the conflict began, Hamas has fired more than 4,000 rockets into Israel. In remarks made yesterday, President Biden credited his administrations ‘quiet and relentless diplomacy’ along with efforts by Egypt for the truce. He said “we’ve held intensive high-level discussions, hour-by-hour, literally, with Egypt, the Palestinian Authority and other middle eastern countries with an aim of avoiding the sort of prolonged conflict we’ve seen in previous years.”
WorldPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

World Leaders Call For Long-Term Resolution Of Gaza Conflict Following Cease-Fire

Leaders around the world welcomed news of a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas early Friday after days of hostilities killed at least 250 people, including some 70 children. After 11 days of the worst fighting in the region since 2014, global leaders called for both sides to resolve the decades-long conflict and to build a lasting, peaceful and stable future.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

How The Gaza Violence Marked A Shift In The American Political Debate Over Israel

For decades, Democrats and Republicans alike have stood by Israel, almost unconditionally, insisting the country has a right to defend itself. President Biden did that throughout the recent conflict as Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets into Israel. Now, Biden has pledged to help replenish Israel's air defense system while promising humanitarian aid to Gaza, which was pounded by fierce Israeli airstrikes before a cease-fire took effect early Friday.
POTUSNew York Post

Biden claims he was key to Gaza cease-fire despite it being brokered by Egypt

President Biden on Friday doubled down on his attempt to claim credit for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas even though the truce was widely reported as brokered by Egypt. Biden said during a joint press conference at the White House with South Korean President Moon Jae-in that he spent “a lot of time” on the phone with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.
Middle EastNew York Post

Netanyahu vows ‘whole new level of force’ if Hamas breaks cease-fire

Israel will unleash “a whole new level of force” if Hamas terrorists break their cease-fire agreement with new rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Friday. Netanyahu said the recent round of fighting “changed the equation not only as regards to the operation but also...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Mideast Conflict Was Tough for Israel, Terrible for Hamas, Great for Biden

The tentative ceasefire between Israel and Hamas announced late Thursday afternoon, to take effect on Friday, did more than avert a crisis for President Joe Biden. What at first looked like a nightmare scenario—intensifying violence between Israel and the Palestinians after four years of relative quiet while his predecessor Donald Trump was in office—has turned out to be a dream opportunity seized.
Middle EastUS News and World Report

Palestinian Minister: Cease-Fire in Gaza Is `Not Enough'

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Palestinians' top diplomat said a cease-fire in Gaza will enable 2 million Palestinians to sleep Thursday night but it’s “not enough at all” and the world must now tackle the difficult issues of Jerusalem's future and achieving an independent Palestinian state. Riad Al-Malki told reporters...
MilitaryBloomberg

Israel Presses On With Gaza Assault as Truce Talk Builds

Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region. Israeli aircraft pounded homes, weapons warehouses and underground tunnels in the Gaza Strip in an attempt to consolidate gains from 11 days of fighting, ahead of what could be an imminent cease-fire. Moussa Abu...
Middle Easttrtworld.com

Ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian groups goes into effect in Gaza

A highly anticipated ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza has officially went into effect. Only celebratory gunfire was heard on Gaza streets, AFP journalists said, after the Egypt-brokered ceasefire began at 2am local time (2300 GMT) on Friday. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Israel accepted the...
POTUSWashington Post

Biden welcomes Israel’s approval of cease-fire to end conflict with Hamas

President Biden on Thursday welcomed Israel’s approval of a cease-fire in its 11-day conflict with Hamas in brief remarks at the White House. “The Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live safely and securely and enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity and democracy,” Biden said in reiterating that Israel has a right to defend itself and promising U.S. support to help Israel replenish its Iron Dome defense system.
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Israel and Hamas both claim victory as ceasefire holds

GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel and Hamas both claimed victory on Friday after their forces ended 11 days of fighting, but humanitarian officials warned that the damage to Gaza would take years to rebuild. After working behind the scenes for days to reach a truce, the White House said Washington had received...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
CBS News

Biden presses Israel to de-escalate deadly fighting with Gaza

President Biden pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to put an end to the deadly fighting between Israel and Gaza in a call Wednesday. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined CBSN with more on what the two leaders discussed, and what this means for the president's foreign policy approach.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Biden vows to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome system in response to Israel-Hamas ceasefire

President Joe Biden confirmed that Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire, set to begin at 2 a.m. Friday local time – 7 p.m. Thursday night EST. “Prime Minister Netanyahu informed me that Israel has agreed to a mutual, unconditional ceasefire to begin in less than 2 hours,” Biden said from the White House late Thursday. “The Egyptians have now informed us that Hamas and other the groups in Gaza have also agreed.”
Middle EastNews/Talk 750 WSB

The Latest: Arab League accuses Israel of ethnic cleansing

CAIRO — The Arab League Parliament has convened an extraordinary meeting in Cairo to express solidarity with the Palestinians and condemn Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip. Those in attendance at the meeting Wednesday wore traditional Palestinian black-and-white scarves in a sign of support. The Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul...
POTUSThe Guardian

US calls on Israel to ‘de-escalate’ Gaza violence in push for ceasefire

The US president, Joe Biden, has told the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, that he expects “a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire” between Israel and militants in Gaza. In a phone call on Wednesday, “the two leaders had a detailed discussion on the state of events...
POTUSNew York Post

Netanyahu rejects Biden demand for ‘significant de-escalation’ in Gaza

President Biden on Wednesday called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to demand a “significant de-escalation” in Israel’s conflict with Hamas. But Netanyahu said he won’t comply. Netanyahu instead said that he will forge ahead with Israeli operations against the Islamic fundamentalist group, which last week launched a barrage of rockets...