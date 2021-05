Once upon a time, John Travolta attended a 1985 gala held by then-president Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan at the White House. On this dazzling night full of glamour and high profile attendees, Travolta got the opportunity to dance with Princess Diana in front of a crowd. As anyone in his shoes would, the Grease star made an effort to lock in every small detail of what he described as a “magical moment” into his mind. Speaking to Esquire Mexico, Travolta recalled the moment he asked Princess Diana to dance, and shared a small detail that hints the royal may have already been showing signs she was unhappy.