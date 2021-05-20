newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Most Popular TV Shows Canceled In The Rural Purge

Posted by 
DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01hgJy_0a6EsM0M00

If you were watching TV in the early ’70s you might have noticed a worrying trend. Your favorite TV shows, or at least the ones in a rural setting, started disappearing one by one. Bonanza, Petticoat Junction, immensely popular programs were suddenly gone. Why were all these iconic shows, many of whom still boasted sky-high ratings, unceremoniously dumped? Well, like most things in life, you gotta follow the money. While these rural-themed shows did have millions of viewers each week, their audiences skewed overwhelmingly older. And advertisers weren’t exactly happy about this. Because who buys the most refrigerators in this country? Not cute little grandma settling in to watch Lassie.

People aged 25-35 are the demographic that advertisers covet, and these young people just weren’t watching country-centric shows. So under great pressure from the bigwigs with the moneybags, the tv studios, especially CBS, caved, and what became known as the rural purge commenced. Today we’re looking at the best shows to fall victim to the rural purge. Be sure to hit the thumbs and subscribe to our channel, but now, let’s get purge-y.

1. ‘The Beverly Hillbillies’

The first show on our list might be the most surprising because The Beverly Hillbillies was one of the most popular shows of the 1960s. The iconic rags to riches story tells the tale of the Clampett clan from the depths of the Ozarks. After oil is discovered on their property, the family becomes millionaires overnight and hightail it to Southern California. Of course, these hicks don’t know much about city livin’, and their fish-out-of-water situation leads to much hilarity. Which audiences loved.

At one point during its run an astonishing 57 million people a night tuned in to watch the hijinks of Jed, Jethro, and co. But even being rated in the top 20 tv shows for eight of its nine seasons wasn’t enough to save The Beverly Hillbillies, and in 1971 the Clampetts got the ax.

2. ‘Lassie’

No, not Lassie! Surely the purge wouldn’t be heartless enough to cancel the cutest animal on TV. Well, the purge has no feelings, my friends, and cares nothing for your sentiments. Lassie was a modern fairy tale that followed the adventures of the eponymous Rough Collie and her companions, both human and animal. Generally, someone would get into a bit of trouble, such as falling down a well or being cornered by a bear, and Lassie would rush in to save the day. There was invariably a happy ending, with all problems solved in an easy 22 minutes. By the early ’70s, Lassie had been on the air for more than a decade and a half and the show is still the fifth longest-running U.S. primetime television show in history, but even that fact was no match for the mighty purge, and by 1973 the beloved Collie was off the air.

3. ‘Mayberry R.F.D.’

Ah, Mayberry, NC. The most idyllic small town in America. Where Andy Taylor patrolled the streets keeping everyone safe. America fell so in love with Mayberry while watching The Andy Griffith Show that even after Griffith and on-screen son Ron Howard left the sitcom, millions of people tuned in to watch the show’s spinoff, Mayberry R.F.D. which kept Andy Griffith’s premise, that of a widower raising a young son, and most of the original townspeople also made appearances.

The piggyback helped Mayberry become a massive hit right off the bat, and all three seasons of the show were popular. But the purge comes for us all in the end, and even quaint little Mayberry was not immune. Mayberry R.F.D. was canceled in 1971, and America was no longer able to peer into the lives of this small-town utopia.

4. ‘Petticoat Junction’

Also existing in the extended Beverly Hillbillies universe was this popular late 60s sitcom. Petticoat focuses on the rural Shady Rest Hotel, which is run by widowed Kate Bradley and her three daughters, Bettie Jo, Bobbie Jo, and Billie Jo. The women have to deal with the shiftlessness of their lazy but likable Uncle Joe and try to keep the Hooterville Cannonball, an 1890s vintage steam-driven train run more like a taxi service, from being shut down. Petticoat Junction took place in Hooterville, the same fictional town that another hit rural sitcom, Green Acres, also took place, and characters from The Beverly Hillbillies also made appearances at the Shady Rest Hotel. But despite this interconnection and good ratings, Petticoat Junction fell before the might of the purge and was canceled in 1970. But if you want to take the Hooterville Cannonball down to the Shady Rest, we have a great deep dive for you to check out.

5. ‘Gunsmoke’

If there was any show that might have escaped the jaws of the purge you would think it would have been Gunsmoke – and the iconic western drama almost did just that, lasting past some of its rural brethren all the way till 1975. Gunsmoke focused on Marshall Matt Dillon as he tried to keep the peace in Dodge City, Kansas during the wild west era. The show was different from every other western at the time – it had a darker tone and strove to show the realities of life on the frontier, not some gussied up, sanitized Hollywood version. And boy did audiences love it, and love it for a very long time.

By the time the purge caught up with Gunsmoke, the show had been on the air for 20 years, at that time a record for a primetime scripted drama, and had 635 scripted episodes, a record only very recently passed by The Simpsons. Gunsmoke started in 1955, and only three shows that premiered in the 1960s were still on the air when it was canceled. During its run 30 other TV westerns went on the air and subsequently disappeared. But the purge is almighty, and eventually, even Gunsmoke had to go.

7. ‘Green Acres’

After The Beverly Hillbillies struck oil in the ratings, show creator Paul Henning went right back to the country for more, creating Petticoat, and then finally in 1965, Green Acres was born with Paul serving as casting director and executive producer. And following its sister sitcoms, it became a massive hit. The sitcom follows the adventures of wealthy New York Attorney Oliver Douglas and his glamorous wife Lisa after they abandoned the glitz of the big city and bought a farm in the middle of nowhere. Hooterville, to be exact, which is also the setting for Petticoat Junction. While most of Green Acres is pretty standard 1960s sitcom fare, the show was unique in that it incorporated elements of surrealism and satire, with running jokes, recurring visual gags, and the characters repeatedly breaking the fourth wall. It was also the first sitcom in which the theme’s lyrics were sung by the show’s two leads (beating The Monkees by just one year. Despite these more modern elements of storytelling, Green Acres was swept along in the tsunami that was the rural purge and was canceled in 1971.

8. ‘Bonanza’

Anyone who watched TV in the ’60s and early ’70s can hum the theme song from Bonanza. The immensely popular western focuses on the Cartwrights, a family of bachelor cowboys who run a ranch in the vicinity of Lake Tahoe. The show was atypical at the time for a western, as the plot rarely focused on the west, and was more often about how father Ben, and his three very different sons Adam, Hoss, and Little Joe cared for one another. The show was also unusual for the ’60s in that it tackled the difficult social issues of the day. In various episodes the show tackles antisemitism, the struggle for immigrants to assimilate into American society, and interracial marriage, taking a very progressive view each time. Despite these forward-thinking ideas, however, Bonanza was not able to fight off the purge and was canceled in 1973. Luckily for you, the purge can’t cancel DoYouRemember, and we have a great throwback to revisit the Cartwright Clan.

There they are, some of the most iconic shows of all time, that were all shelved before their times by greedy advertisers looking to sell more products. The rural purge stole from us some of the most beloved tv shows of all time, so I guess we just have to be thankful for reruns. How many of these shows did you used to watch? Were you shocked when any of them were canceled? Or had they run past their heyday? Let us know in the comments below, we read every one!

DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Andy Griffith
Person
Paul Henning
Person
Bobbie Jo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Purge#Rural Purge#Television Shows#Fall Tv#Watch Tv#Cbs Tv#Petticoat Junction#Petticoat Junction#Beverly Hillbillies#Green Acres#Clampetts#Hooterville Cannonball#Reruns#Hollywood Version#Greedy Advertisers#Sky High Ratings#America#Visual Gags#Interracial Marriage#Appearances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

‘Home Improvement’ Secrets Fans Don’t Know About

The hit sitcom, Home Improvement showed the world the glorious comedic styles of Tim Allen. The show aired on ABC from 1991 to 1999 with a total of 204 half-hour episodes spanning over eight seasons. In the ’90s, Home Improvement became one of the most-watched sitcoms in the United States, winning multiple awards.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Cancelled or Renewed? Status of PBS TV Shows

Which PBS TV shows have been cancelled? How many episodes are there this season? Has a series already been renewed for next season? Below, you’ll find a list of PBS’ recent/current/upcoming scripted TV shows and their current status. Here are other cancelled/renewed listings:. Broadcast TV shows: ABC | CBS |...
TV SeriesSun Chronicle

TV farewells: The end is near for these popular shows

Time ran out on “MacGyver” last week. We’ll bid farewell to “Mom” next week, and “NCIS: New Orleans” soon after that. “Shameless” is done and “Superstore” has closed. Yes, it’s that bittersweet time of year when we’re forced to part ways with some of our favorite TV shows. In the...
TV SeriesYardbarker

Popular characters who joined a TV show in the middle of its run

Even when a show begins life being popular, that doesn’t mean it stays stagnant. Casts can change. Sometimes characters leave, but other times characters show up and are added into the mix. Sure, they don’t always work out (we’re looking at you, Cousin Oliver) but just as often these new characters are a welcome addition to the mix. These are some characters that weren’t around when a show began but joined in on the fun eventually. We’re talking regular characters, by the way. Not folks who popped in a few times later in a show’s run.
TV Seriesmycouriertribune.com

Canceled TV Shows 2021: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?

2021 has begun, and it’s filled with plenty of shows to keep you busy — and there are more to come with some in the works. But TV series can’t last forever, and there are only so many time slots for networks to fill, so eventually, all must come to an end (planned or otherwise). Below is the list of all the TV shows you’ll be saying goodbye to this year. (Stay tuned as this list is continuously updated.)
TV Seriestheintelligencer.com

Best TV shows that were canceled

Using IMDb user votes, Stacker compiled a list of the best television shows of all time with a twist. These series have all been canceled.
TV ShowsPosted by
Fatherly

This Map Shows The Most Popular Streaming Service in Every State. It’s Super Surprising

For hundreds of millions of people around the world, streaming has become the go-to way to watch their favorite movies and TV shows. This has led to an all-out brawl between major streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, PBS Kids, and Disney+ constantly battling to get more subscribers. But which of the major streaming players reigns supreme? This map shows the most popular streaming service in every state and the most popular streaming service isn’t the one that you watch while you chill, shockingly enough.
TV SeriesHuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Jupiter's Legacy'

“The Upshaws” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The new Netflix sitcom follows a Black working-class family in Indiana as it navigates challenging times and relationships. “The Upshaws” stars Wanda Sykes, who is also a co-creator along with Regina Y. Hicks.
TV SeriesPosted by
TechRadar

When Netflix cancels a TV show, it can feel unfair – why is that?

It's happened to so many of us: you get invested in a Netflix show, you binge every episode, and then it gets cancelled. My first taste of that was the peerless American Vandal – a show that ambushed me by being the best, freshest comedy I'd watched since It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, before being cruelly struck down after two seasons.
TV Showshypebeast.com

Donald Glover Claims a Fear of 'Getting Cancelled' Is Responsible for 'Boring' Films and TV Shows

Donald Glover believes that a fear of “getting cancelled” is responsible for a recent outpouring of “boring” television and film content. Returning to Twitter on Monday evening after a lengthy hiatus, the actor, musician and creator of the comedy-drama television series Atlanta stepped into an online discussion regarding “how tired” people were of “reviewing boring stuff” across television and film, claiming the lack of industry experimentation is due to a fear of “getting cancelled.”
Utah StatePosted by
KZHT 97.1 ZHT

This Is The Most Famous TV Show Set In Utah

Some television shows, like The Office and Friends really pay homage to the states and cities that they are set in. In fact, it's now hard to think of Scranton, Pennsylvania without thinking of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company and the characters in The Office. But not all shows really showcase...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

All The Big TV Shows That Still Haven't Been Renewed Or Cancelled

As television heads into one of the more chaotic finale seasons in recent memory, with the pandemic having caused all kinds of delays and scheduling issues, audiences are as unsure as ever about the future of some of our favorite shows. While there are never any hard and fast rules when it comes to how TV networks and streaming services go about ordering renewals and announcing cancellations, it's somewhat rare to go into the month of May with so many major TV series' fates still up in the air.